Best Early Prime Day Binocular Deals 2024
Get up to 53 percent off binoculars from brands like Bushnell and Vortex ahead of Prime Day
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
The right glass—a.k.a. the right binoculars—can make or break your hunting success. Even if you aren’t chasing whitetail, a pair of binos is fun for any outdoor activity, from hiking to birding. Right now, there are some great early Prime Day binocular deals going on at Amazon. You can find binoculars from top optics brands like Bushnell, Vortex, and Leupold on sale for more than half off.
Get the Bushnell PowerView 2 for under $50 or score over $100 off a pair of the Vortex Crossfire HD. Below are more of the best Prime Day binocular deals you can already shop before July 16. We’ll keep this list updated as more discounts drop, so check back often.
Best Prime Day Binocular Deals
Under $50
- Bushnell PowerView 2 10×42 Binoculars for $46 (Save $55)
Under $100
- Bushnell PowerView 2 20×50 Binoculars for $68 (Save $27)
- Bushnell H2O 8x42mm Binoculars for $82 (Save $53)
- Bushnell Prime 10×42 Binoculars for $89 (Save $30)
- Bushnell PowerView 10×42 BoneCollector Binoculars for $96 (Save $55)
Under $150
- Vortex Raptor Porro Prism Binoculars for $100 (Save $50)
- Leupold BX-1 McKenzie HD Binoculars for $149 (Save $30)
Under $200
- Vortex Crossfire HD 10×50 Binoculars for $157 (Save $102)