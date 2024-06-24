Best Early Prime Day Camping Deals 2024
Get up to 53 percent off camping and backpacking gear ahead of Amazon Prime Day
If your summer plans involve a campsite—whether you’re backpacking to the middle of the woods or staking out a spot by the beach—it’s a great time to think about upgrading your current setup. With Amazon Prime Day coming up in July, there are a lot of early camping deals already going on. Right now, you can find major discounts on tents, sleeping bags, backpacking backpacks, camp stoves, and more hiking gear—with prices starting at just $9.
Get $30 off a 6-person pop-up cabin tent or snag a portable camping hatchet for chopping wood for only $10. You’ll also find top outdoor brands like Coleman, Lifestraw, and Osprey on sale up to 53 percent off. Below are the best early Prime Day camping deals you can currently shop.
Best Prime Day Camping Deals
Camping Tents
- Wakeman 2-Person Dome Tent for $19 (Save $4)
- Pacific Pass 4-Person Family Dome Tent w/ Removable Rain Fly for $49 (Save $20)
- Coleman Sundome 4-Person Camping Tent for $69 (Save $20)
- Coleman 6-Person Camping Tent w/ Instant Setup for $164 (Save $35)
- Core 6-Person Instant Cabin Tent for $169 (Save $30)
- Coleman Carlsbad Dark Room 4-Person Camping Tent w/ Screened Porch for $170 (Save $60)
Sleeping Bags and Blankets
- Oaskys 3-Season Sleeping Bag for $20 (Save $20)
- EcooPro Warm Weather Sleeping Bag for $26 (Save $14)
- Wise Owl Outfitters Waterproof Camping Blanket for $38 (Save $8)
- Coleman Heritage Big & Tall Cold Weather Sleeping Bag for $78 (Save $13)
Cookware and Drinkware
- MalloMe Camping Cookware Mess Kit for Backpacking for $19 (Save $6)
- Hydro Flask Stainless Steel Standard Mouth Water Bottle for $21 (Save $14)
- BrüMate Toddy Insulated Coffee Mug for $23 (Save $7)
- Takeya 40-oz. Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Straw Lid for $26 (Save $14)
- Stansport 24-Piece Enamel Camping Tableware Set for $32 (Save $27)
- LifeStraw Go Series BPA-Free Water Filter Bottle for $39 (Save $10)
Backpacks
- Tomule 40L Waterproof Hiking Backpack for $19 (Save $20)
- Waterfly Crossbody Sling Backpack for $22 (Save $13)
- Venture Pal 35L Ultralight Backpack for $24 (Save $9)
- Osprey Daylite Backpack for $48 (Save $17)
- Teton Sports 75L Internal Frame Backpacking Backpack for $88 (Save $22)
Camping Chairs
- Coleman Portable Camping Chair w/ 4-Can Cooler for $35 (Save $10)
- Kijaro XXL Dual Lock Portable Camping Chair for $51 (Save $15)
- GCI Outdoor Rocker Camping Chair for $81 (Save $10)
- Guide Gear Oversized Club Camping Chair for $89 (Save $70)
Grills and Camp Stoves
- Coleman Bottletop Propane Camping Stove for $29 (Save $10)
- Coleman Triton 2-Burner Propane Camping Stove for $79 (Save $10)
- Camp Chef Mountain Series Everest 2X 2-Burner Camp Stove for $149 (Save $40)
Flashlights and Headlamps
- GearLight S2000 LED Flashlight for $24 (Save $4)
- LE Rechargeable LED Lantern Flashlight for $30 (Save $15)
- Streamlight MicroStream Ultra-Compact Flashlight for $30 (Save $29)
- Coast XPH30R 1200 Lumen Rechargeable Headlamp for $47 (Save $23)
- Streamlight Wedge Flashlight for $85 (Save $83)
Hatchets and Knives
- Gerber Gear Paraframe Mini Pocket Knife for $9 (Save $9)
- Wilfiks Camping Chopping Axe for $10 (Save $12)
- Smith & Wesson Extreme Ops Folding Knife for $12 (Save $9)
- Fiskars X7 Hatchet for $30 (Save $14)
- Gerber Gear Ultimate Survival Knife for $42 (Save $20)
Hiking Boots and Shoes
- Nortiv 8 Ankle High Waterproof Hiking Boots for $43 (Save $46)
- Columbia Crestwood Mid Waterproof Hiking Shoes for $50 (Save $40)
- Merrell Moab 3 Hiking Boots for $74 (Save $45)
- Columbia Newton Ridge Plus Hiking Shoes for $75 (Save $25)
- Keen Arroyo 2 Closed Toe Men’s Hiking Sandals for $92 (Save $30)