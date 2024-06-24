We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If your summer plans involve a campsite—whether you’re backpacking to the middle of the woods or staking out a spot by the beach—it’s a great time to think about upgrading your current setup. With Amazon Prime Day coming up in July, there are a lot of early camping deals already going on. Right now, you can find major discounts on tents, sleeping bags, backpacking backpacks, camp stoves, and more hiking gear—with prices starting at just $9.

Get $30 off a 6-person pop-up cabin tent or snag a portable camping hatchet for chopping wood for only $10. You’ll also find top outdoor brands like Coleman, Lifestraw, and Osprey on sale up to 53 percent off. Below are the best early Prime Day camping deals you can currently shop.

Note: We’ll keep this list updated leading up to the big day, so keep checking back for more discounts.

Best Prime Day Camping Deals

Camping Tents

Sleeping Bags and Blankets

Cookware and Drinkware

Backpacks

Camping Chairs

Grills and Camp Stoves

Flashlights and Headlamps

Hatchets and Knives

Hiking Boots and Shoes