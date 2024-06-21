Best Early Prime Day Cooler Deals 2024
Amazon Prime Day has a bunch of deals on coolers from RTIC, Coleman, and more just in time for summer
Few pieces of gear are as essential for summer adventures as a cooler. When it’s hot outside—no matter whether you’re camping, fishing, boating, or just relaxing at the beach—staying hydrated with a cold beverage or two is essential. Right now, Amazon has some great early Prime Day cooler deals going on ahead of the big sales event.
Get up to 53 percent off insulated hard and soft coolers from brands like RTIC, Igloo, and Pelican with prices starting at just $17. You can also find backpack coolers—like this lightweight 54-can model—on sale. Below are the best early Prime Day cooler deals we’ve seen so far. Keep checking back as we’ll update this list over the next few weeks with more discounts.
Best Prime Day Cooler Deals
Hard Coolers
- Igloo Classic Playmate Cooler, 7 Qt. for $17 (Save $10)
- Coleman 316 Series Cooler w/ Wheels, 62 Qt. for $74 (Save $11)
- Igloo IMX Hard Cooler, 24 Qt. for $79 (Save $90)
- Igloo BMX Hard Cooler, 25 Qt. for $85 (Save $16)
- RTIC Ultra-Light Hard Cooler, 32 Qt. for $149 (Save $11)
Soft Coolers
- Coleman Chiller Collection 9-Can Soft Cooler for $19 (Save $8)
- AO Coolers Original 12-Can Soft Cooler for $47 (Save $18)
- RTIC 20-Can Soft Cooler Bag for $104 (Save $11)
- Titan Deep Freeze 36-Can Zipperless Cooler for $136 (Save $40)
Backpack Coolers
- Everlasting Comfort Easy Carry 54-Can Backpack Cooler for $29 (Save $20)
- RTIC Lightweight Backpack Cooler for $51 (Save $9)
- Pelican Dayventure Backpack Cooler for $265 (Save $25)