Best Early Prime Day Fishing Deals 2024
Fishing gear is majorly on sale at Amazon ahead of Prime Day—with prices starting at just $8
Amazon Prime Day is going to be a great day for anglers, whether you’re into fly fishing for trout, chasing bass, or saltwater angling. There are already a lot of early Prime Day fishing deals going on, with discounts on everything from rods and reels to fishing line and lures. You’ll also find sales on apparel and fishing boots from the likes of Columbia PFG and Huk.
Grab a Zebco rod and reel combo for just $9 or get nearly $40 off the Penn Battle III spinning reel. In terms of other fishing tools and gear, you can score 30 percent off these handy Rapala retractable fishing line scissors or get this highly rated digital fish scale for under $10.
We’ve rounded up all the best early Prime Day fishing deals from brands like Abu Garcia, Berkley, and Shimano below. We’ll keep updating this list as more sales drop, so check back often over the next few weeks.
Best Prime Day Fishing Deals
Reels
- Piscifun Flame Spinning Reel for $19 (Save $6)
- KastKing Centron Spinning Reel for $24 (Save $13)
- Abu Garcia Max X Low Profile Baitcast Fishing Reel for $35 (Save $25)
- Abu Garcia Revo X Spinning Reel for $99 (Save $20)
- Penn Pursuit IV Spinning Reel for $72 (Save $19)
- Penn Battle III Spinning Reel for $94 (Save $36)
Rod and Reel Combos
- Zebco Dock Demon Spincast or Spinning Combo for $9 (Save $8)
- Zebco 33 Spincast Reel and Fishing Rod Combo for $27 (Save $13)
- Zebco Roam Spinning Rod and Reel Combo for $33 (Save $12)
- Ugly Stik GX2 Spinning Reel and Fishing Rod Combo for $49 (Save $10)
- Abu Garcia Max STX Spinning Reel and Fishing Rod Combo for $59 (Save $20)
- Penn Battle III Spinning Reel and Fishing Rod Combo for $148 (Save $22)
Rods
- Ugly Stik GX2 Spinning Fishing Rod for $39 (Save $10)
- Ugly Stik Elite Spinning Fishing Rod for $49 (Save $20)
Fishing Tools
- Heeta Digital Fish Scale for $8 (Save $7)
- Rapala Retractable Fishing Line Scissor for $10 (Save $6)
- Hook-Eze Fishing Knot Tying Tool for $11 (Save $4)
- Zacx Fish Lip Gripper and Pliers for $21 (Save $9)
- Rapala 6″ Fish ‘n Fillet Knife for $24 (Save $14)
Fishing Line
- Berkley Trilene Big Game Monofilament Fishing Line, 20 lb, 650 yards for $8 (Save $3)
- Reaction Tackle Braided Fishing Line, 8 lb, 150 yards for $10 (Save $6)
- Beyond Braid Braided Fishing Line, 15 lb, 150 yards for $12 (Save $3)
- Berkley Vanish Fluorocarbon Fishing Line/Leader Material, 8 lb, 250 yards for $12 (Save $4)
- KastKing SuperPower Braided Fishing Line, 20 lb, 327 yards for $16 (Save $3)
Apparel and Boots
- Frogg Toggs Aransas II Neoprene Wading Boots for $29 (Save $40)
- Columbia PFG Bahama II Short-Sleeve Shirt for $31 (Save $18)
- Huk Next Level Quick-Drying Performance Fishing Shorts for $44 (Save $17)
- Piscifun Waterproof Fishing Boots for $56 (Save $18)
- Huk Rogue Wave Boots for $67 (Save $24)