Amazon Prime Day is going to be a great day for anglers, whether you’re into fly fishing for trout, chasing bass, or saltwater angling. There are already a lot of early Prime Day fishing deals going on, with discounts on everything from rods and reels to fishing line and lures. You’ll also find sales on apparel and fishing boots from the likes of Columbia PFG and Huk.

Grab a Zebco rod and reel combo for just $9 or get nearly $40 off the Penn Battle III spinning reel. In terms of other fishing tools and gear, you can score 30 percent off these handy Rapala retractable fishing line scissors or get this highly rated digital fish scale for under $10.

We’ve rounded up all the best early Prime Day fishing deals from brands like Abu Garcia, Berkley, and Shimano below. We’ll keep updating this list as more sales drop, so check back often over the next few weeks.

Best Prime Day Fishing Deals

Reels

Rod and Reel Combos

Rods

Fishing Line

Apparel and Boots