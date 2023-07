We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Gerber is one of our favorite knife brands for camping, hunting, fishing, and a bevy of other outdoor activities. Their knives are already high quality and highly affordable, but during Amazon Prime Day 2023—which starts today and lasts through July 12—they’re even more on sale.

We’ve rounded up the best Amazon Prime Day Gerber knives deals you can shop right now, including pocket knives and fixed-blade knives up to $20 off.

Best Amazon Prime Day Gerber Knives Deals

Folding Knives

Fixed-Blade Knives

Multi-Tools

Other Gerber Gear