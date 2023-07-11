Best Prime Day Grill Deals 2023
Get up to 50% off a new grill this Prime Day
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
It’s peak grilling season—so it shouldn’t be a surprise that Amazon Prime Day 2023 is full of amazing Prime Day grill deals. Save on charcoal, gas, and even pellet grills from big names in the BBQ world, including Traeger, Pit Boss, and Weber. You’ll also find discounts on portable camping grills should that be calling your name.
Below are the best Prime Day grill deals going on today and tomorrow.
Best Amazon Prime Day Grill Deals
Gas Grills
- Char-Broil Performance 4-Burner Cart-Style Propane Gas Grill for $311 (Save $58)
- Weber Summit S-670 Gas Grill for $2,554 (Save $1,045)
Pellet Grills
- Z Grills ZPG-450A Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker for $301 (Save $67)
- Pit Boss 700FB Wood Pellet Grill for $424 (Save $75)
- Z Grills 7002C Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker for $455 (Save $114)
- Traeger Pro Series 780 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker for $699 (Save $300)
- Traeger Ironwood 650 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker for $959 (Save $340)