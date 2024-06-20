Best Early Prime Day Grill Deals 2024
Save hundreds on a new grill from Weber, Traeger, and other top brands ahead of Amazon Prime Day
Peak barbecue season is just getting underway—which means it’s the perfect time to upgrade your backyard setup. Right now, there are a bunch of early Amazon Prime Day grill deals already going on, with discounts on propane gas, pellet, and charcoal grills. Get up to $200 off top brands like Weber, Traeger, and Pit Boss right now.
Get the popular Traeger Pro WiFi pellet grill and smoker for under $800 (a heck of a deal) or the iconic Weber Spirit II gas grill for just $399. You can also save on portable grills for camping.
Below are the best Prime Day grill deals you can shop ahead of the big day in July. We’ll keep updating this list so check back for more sales as they go live.
Best Prime Day Grill Deals
Propane Grills
- Weber Spirit II E-210 2-Burner Gas Grill for $399 (Save $151)
- Weber Spirit E-210 Gas Grill for $449 (Save $162)
- Weber Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Gas Grill for $519 (Save $120)
- Weber Spirit S-315 Gas Grill for $649 (Save $201)
Pellet Grills and Smokers
- Pit Boss 440 Series Wood Pellet Grill for $349 (Save $100)
- Traeger Pro 780 Electric Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker for $799 (Save $200)
- Traeger Ironwood Electric Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker for $1,599 (Save $200)
Charcoal Grills
- Weber Original Kettle 22-Inch Charcoal Grill for $139 (Save $16)
- Oklahoma Joe’s Rambler Tabletop Charcoal Grill for $159 (Save $40)
Portable Grills
- Char-Broil Portable 1-Burner Propane Gas Grill for $39 (Save $10)
- Coleman Triton 2-Burner Propane Camping Stove for $79 (Save $11)
- Cuisinart Chef’s Style Portable Tabletop Gas Grill for $119 (Save $130)
- Weber Q1200 Portable Propane Grill for $259 (Save $30)