Best Early Prime Day Hunting Deals 2024
Get up to 63 percent hunting gear from brands like Vortex, Bushnell, and Sig Sauer before Prime Day
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Whether you’re looking for a new rifle scope, trail camera, or tree stand, Amazon has a ton of hunting gear from top brands in the industry. And right now, ahead of July 16 and July, there are a bunch of early Prime Day hunting deals already live. You can currently get up to $120 off optics, knives, apparel, and more at Amazon—with prices starting at just $10. Discounted brands include favorites like Vortex, Moultrie, and Bushnell.
We’ve scoured the site to find all the best early Prime Day hunting deals already going on. We’ll keep updating this list as the big day approaches, so keep checking back for more sales as they drop.
Best Prime Day Hunting Deals
Trail Cameras
- Vikeri A1 Trail Camera for $35 (Save $15)
- Wosports G600 Trail Camera for $39 (Save $20)
- Tactacam Reveal X Gen 2.0 Cellular Trail Camera for $99 (Save $20)
- Moultrie Mobile Edge Cellular Trail Camera, 2-Pack for $121 (Save $59)
Optics
- Bushnell PowerView 2 10×42 Binoculars for $46 (Save $54)
- Bushnell PowerView 2 20×50 Binoculars for $68 (Save $28)
- Sig Sauer Whiskey3 3-9X40mm Rifle Scope for $95 (Save $95)
- Bushnell Prime 1500 Hunting Laser Rangefinder for $108 (Save $87)
- Vortex Optics Diamondback HD 8×42 Binoculars for $199 (Save $120)
Knives
- Smith & Wesson Extreme Ops Folding Knife for $10 (Save $12)
- Mossy Oak Survival Hunting Knife w/ Sheath for $19 (Save $10)
- Kershaw Clash Serrated Folding Pocket Knife for $36 (Save $33)
- Gerber Gear Ultimate Survival Knife for $42 (Save $20)
- Buck Knives Pursuit Fixed Blade Hunting Knife for $59 (Save $12)
Tree Stands and Blinds
- Rhino R75 2-Person Hunting Ground Blind for $64 (Save $20)
- Ameristep Caretaker Ground Blind for $72 (Save $38)
- Barronett Road Runner Pop-Up Hunting Blind for $80 (Save $20)
- Guide Gear 15.5-ft Climbing Ladder Tree Stand for $134 (Save $31)
- Muddy Huntsman Deluxe 17-ft 1-Person Ladder Tree Stand for $189 (Save $46)
More Hunting Gear
- Frogg Toggs Classic Waterproof Hunting Rain Suit for $29 (Save $50)
- Walker’s Razor Slim Earmuffs for $44 (Save $36)
- Tidewe Rubber Neoprene Hunting Boots for $59 (Save $16)
- Guide Gear Huntrite 360 Swivel Hunting Blind Chair for $59 (Save $11)