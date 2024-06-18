The Best Early Prime Day Outdoor Deals 2024
Save on camping gear from Coleman, Columbia, and more—with prices starting at under $10
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
If your summer plans involve getting outside—whether that’s on the lake, in the mountains, or at the beach—Amazon Prime Day is a great time to upgrade your current gear. Right now, there are a bunch of early deals on hiking and camping gear from top brands like Lifestraw, Camp Chef, and Columbia. Get 50 percent off the most popular 3-season sleeping bag or grab a backpacking cookware mess kit for under $20. You can also score $60 off a Coleman 4-person camping tent with a built-in screened porch.
Below are the best early Prime Day outdoor deals already going on, including discounts on tents, water bottles, flashlights, and hiking boots. We’ll keep this list updated over the coming weeks, so check back often for the latest sales.
Best Early Prime Day Deals on Outdoor Gear
Camping Tents
- Wakeman 2-Person Dome Tent for $19 (Save $4)
- Pacific Pass 4-Person Family Dome Tent w/ Removable Rain Fly for $49 (Save $20)
- Coleman Sundome 4-Person Camping Tent for $69 (Save $20)
- Coleman 6-Person Camping Tent w/ Instant Setup for $164 (Save $35)
- Core 6-Person Instant Cabin Tent for $169 (Save $30)
- Coleman Carlsbad Dark Room 4-Person Camping Tent w/ Screened Porch for $170 (Save $60)
Sleeping Bags and Blankets
- Oaskys 3-Season Sleeping Bag for $20 (Save $20)
- EcooPro Warm Weather Sleeping Bag for $26 (Save $14)
- Wise Owl Outfitters Waterproof Camping Blanket for $38 (Save $8)
- Coleman Heritage Big & Tall Cold Weather Sleeping Bag for $78 (Save $13)
Cookware and Drinkware
- MalloMe Camping Cookware Mess Kit for Backpacking for $19 (Save $6)
- Hydro Flask Stainless Steel Standard Mouth Water Bottle for $21 (Save $14)
- BrüMate Toddy Insulated Coffee Mug for $23 (Save $7)
- Takeya 40-oz. Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Straw Lid for $26 (Save $14)
- Stansport 24-Piece Enamel Camping Tableware Set for $32 (Save $27)
- LifeStraw Go Series BPA-Free Water Filter Bottle for $39 (Save $10)
Grills and Camp Stoves
- Coleman Bottletop Propane Camping Stove for $29 (Save $10)
- Coleman Triton 2-Burner Propane Camping Stove for $79 (Save $10)
- Camp Chef Mountain Series Everest 2X 2-Burner Camp Stove for $149 (Save $40)
Flashlights and Headlamps
- GearLight S2000 LED Flashlight for $24 (Save $4)
- LE Rechargeable LED Lantern Flashlight for $30 (Save $15)
- Streamlight MicroStream Ultra-Compact Flashlight for $30 (Save $29)
- Coast XPH30R 1200 Lumen Rechargeable Headlamp for $47 (Save $23)
- Streamlight Wedge Flashlight for $85 (Save $83)
Hiking Boots and Shoes
- Nortiv 8 Ankle High Waterproof Hiking Boots for $43 (Save $46)
- Columbia Crestwood Mid Waterproof Hiking Shoes for $50 (Save $40)
- Merrell Moab 3 Hiking Boots for $74 (Save $45)
- Columbia Newton Ridge Plus Hiking Shoes for $75 (Save $25)
- Keen Arroyo 2 Closed Toe Men’s Hiking Sandals for $92 (Save $30)