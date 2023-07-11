We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Amazon Prime Day 2023 falls at about the perfect halfway point of summer before the fall hunting seasons—which could be why there are so many great Prime Day scope deals. If you’re picking up a new rifle scope, that leaves plenty of time to get it mounted and dialed in well before the season starts. It’s also the ideal time to grab a new spotting scope and start some early season scouting.

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up our favorite Prime Day scope deals optics from big names like Bushnell, Burris, and XX.

Best Amazon Prime Day Scope Deals

Spotting Scopes

Rifle Scopes

Night Vision and Thermal Scopes

Pistol Scope and Sight Deals