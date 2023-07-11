Best Prime Day Scope Deals 2023
Get top-of-the-line optics from your favorite brands at a deep discount
Amazon Prime Day 2023 falls at about the perfect halfway point of summer before the fall hunting seasons—which could be why there are so many great Prime Day scope deals. If you’re picking up a new rifle scope, that leaves plenty of time to get it mounted and dialed in well before the season starts. It’s also the ideal time to grab a new spotting scope and start some early season scouting.
With that in mind, we've rounded up our favorite Prime Day scope deals optics from big names like Bushnell, Burris.
Best Amazon Prime Day Scope Deals
Spotting Scopes
- Celestron TrailSeeker 80mm Angled Spotting Scope for $206 (Save $194)
- Celestron Ultima 100 Angled Spotting Scope 22-66x Zoom for $278 (Save $222)
- Sightmark Latitude Spotting Scope 20-60×30 for $475 (Save $120)
- Celestron Regal M2 80ED Spotting Scope for $530 (Save $370)
Rifle Scopes
- Fairfield Barrage 1.5-5×32 Rifle Scope for $63 (Save $16)
- Bushnell Banner 3-9x40mm Rifle Scope for $69 (Save $57)
- Bushnell Rimfire 3-9×40 Illuminated Rifle Scope for $77 (Save $102)
- Bushnell TRS-26 1×26 Red Dot Scope for $89 (Save $135)
- Firefield RapidStrike SFP Rifle Scope Kit for $120 (Save $29)
- Vortex Copperhead Second Focal Plane 4-12×44 Rifle Scope for $129 (Save $21)
- Vortex Crossfire II Second Focal Plane 3-9×50 Rifle Scope for $149 (Save $20)
- Vortex Diamondback Second Focal Plane 3-9×40 Rifle Scope for $248 (Save $22)
Night Vision and Thermal Scopes
- Sightmark Wraith HD Digital Night Vision 2-16×28 Rifle Scope for $512 (Save $157)
- Sightmark Wraith 4k Mini Digital Night Vision Rifle Scope for $639 (Save $160)
- ATN X-Sight 4K Pro Smart Day/Night 5-20 Hunting Scope for $691 (Save $427)
- AGM Rattler Thermal Imaging Rifle Scope for $849 (Save $200)
- AGM Global Vision Rattle Clip-On Thermal Rifle Scope for $2,290 (Save $675)
- AGM Varmint Thermal Rifle Scope for $2,545 (Save $450)
- AGM Rattler Thermal Imaging Rifle Scope for $3,056 (Save $539)
- AGM Global Vision Varmint Thermal Imaging Rifle Scope for $4,245 (Save $1,252)
Pistol Scope and Sight Deals
- Bushnell RXS100 Red Dot Reflex Sight for $68 (Save $81)
- Sightmark T-3 Magnifier with LQD Flip to Side Mount for $84 (Save $35)
- Sightmark Ultra Shot R-Spec Reflex Sight for $76 (Save $43)
- Bushnell Advance Micro Reflex Sight for $110 (Save $20)
- Sightmark T-5 Magnifier with LQD Flip to Side Mount for $104 (Save $25)
- Sightmark Ultra Shot A-Spec Reflex Sight for $116 (Save $29)
- Bushnell Optics 3X Magnifier for $101 (Save $53)
- Sightmark Ultra Shot M-Spec Reflex Sight for $159 (Save $40)