Summer is a great time to upgrade your trail camera setup for better scouting ahead of the fall season. And ahead of Amazon Prime Day—which is July 16 and 17—many top trail cam brands are currently on sale. Get up to $59 off both traditional and cellular trail cameras from Moultrie, Spypoint, Tactacam, and more.

Right now, you can snag our experts’ favorite wireless trail cam, the Moultrie Mobile Edge, for just $79, among others. Below are all the best early Prime Day trail camera deals going on this week. We’ll keep updating the list as more discounts drop, so check back often.

Best Prime Day Trail Camera Deals

Under $100

Under $200