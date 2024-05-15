QuietKat Just Released Its Most Rugged E-Bikes Yet
Take your backcountry travels to the next level with the all-new QuietKat Apex HD and XD e-bikes
E-bikes have skyrocketed in popularity with the outdoors set for hunting, camping, and fishing trips. If you have yet to hop on the electric bike bandwagon, now may be the perfect time. QuietKat—the brand behind our experts’ favorite e-bike for hunting—just came out with two new electric bikes designed specifically for backcountry exploration.
The all-new QuietKat Apex HD and QuietKat Apex XD e-bikes are the brand’s most feature-rich and most rugged models to date. Whether you’re venturing deep into the woods or trekking up a mountain, these bikes can help you get there.
Highlights include:
- Unique modular frame that lets you customize your bike with Molle panels, cargo racks, weapon mounts, and more
- First-of-its-kind automatic transmission so you can switch gears seamlessly
- Powerful motor with added Climb and Stealth modes
- Extended battery life for a range of up to 90 miles on a single charge
- All-terrain tires for better traction on wet and slippery surfaces
- Smart technology and GPS features like ride tracking, remote locking, and anti-theft
- Improved suspension for a smoother ride no matter where you travel
QuietKat Apex HD Specs
- Colors: Gray, moss green, camo
- Battery: 15Ah or 30Ah 48V
- Range: Up to 90 miles
- Motor: 1000W Hub-Drive
- Price: $2,999 – $3,599
QuietKat Apex XD Specs
- Colors: Charcoal, red clay, camo
- Battery: 15Ah or 30Ah 48V
- Range: Up to 90 miles
- Motor: 1000W Hub-Drive
- Price: $4,499 – $5,099
You can currently pre-order both the QuietKat Apex XD and HD online at QuietKat.com. The bikes will ship out on June 1, so you’ll have your new ride just in time for all of your summer adventures.