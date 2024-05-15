We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

E-bikes have skyrocketed in popularity with the outdoors set for hunting, camping, and fishing trips. If you have yet to hop on the electric bike bandwagon, now may be the perfect time. QuietKat—the brand behind our experts’ favorite e-bike for hunting—just came out with two new electric bikes designed specifically for backcountry exploration.

The all-new QuietKat Apex HD and QuietKat Apex XD e-bikes are the brand’s most feature-rich and most rugged models to date. Whether you’re venturing deep into the woods or trekking up a mountain, these bikes can help you get there.

The QuietKat Apex HD and XD electric bikes feature a versatile modular frame design. (Photo/QuietKat)

Highlights include:

Unique modular frame that lets you customize your bike with Molle panels, cargo racks, weapon mounts, and more

First-of-its-kind automatic transmission so you can switch gears seamlessly

Powerful motor with added Climb and Stealth modes

Extended battery life for a range of up to 90 miles on a single charge

All-terrain tires for better traction on wet and slippery surfaces

Smart technology and GPS features like ride tracking, remote locking, and anti-theft

Improved suspension for a smoother ride no matter where you travel

QuietKat Apex HD SEE IT

QuietKat Apex HD Specs

Colors : Gray, moss green, camo

: Gray, moss green, camo Battery : 15Ah or 30Ah 48V

: 15Ah or 30Ah 48V Range : Up to 90 miles

: Up to 90 miles Motor : 1000W Hub-Drive

: 1000W Hub-Drive Price: $2,999 – $3,599

QuietKat Apex XD SEE IT

QuietKat Apex XD Specs

Colors : Charcoal, red clay, camo

: Charcoal, red clay, camo Battery : 15Ah or 30Ah 48V

: 15Ah or 30Ah 48V Range : Up to 90 miles

: Up to 90 miles Motor : 1000W Hub-Drive

: 1000W Hub-Drive Price: $4,499 – $5,099

You can currently pre-order both the QuietKat Apex XD and HD online at QuietKat.com. The bikes will ship out on June 1, so you’ll have your new ride just in time for all of your summer adventures.