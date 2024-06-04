We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

So you landed the big catch—now what? Unless you’re practicing catch and release, it’s time to clean and prepare your fish and, hopefully, enjoy it for dinner later. And for that process, you’ll want a good fillet knife. Fortunately, the top-rated Rapala Fish ‘n Fillet Knife is currently on sale for 35 percent off.

The blade—which our experts dubbed one of the best fillet knives you can buy—is just $24 right now.

The 6-inch blade is super sharp right out of the box. Made of durable Swedish stainless steel, the full-tang blade is flexible yet sturdy—just what you need for handling almost any size fish—and retains its edge for a long time. The birch handle is lightweight and comfortable to hold while you work. This particular knife set also comes with a high quality leather sheath and portable sharpener.

This deal won’t last long, so be sure to grab one of the discounted knives while you still can.