A good pair of fishing scissors is a must-have for any angler. The only issue with most out there? Not only can they be bulky but if they don’t have a sheath, their exposed blades can poke holes in your tackle bag or pocket. Enter the Rapala retractable line scissor, which solves both of those problems. Even better, the convenient tool is currently on sale for nearly half off.

Right now, you can snag the Rapala scissors for just $8—a can’t-beat price.

The big highlight of the Rapala line scissor—and what sets it apart from others out there—is that it’s retractable. A.k.a. the scissors retract back into the device when not in use. This safety feature protects your other gear (and you) from accidental nicks and makes it easy to carry. Speaking of easy to carry, the scissors have a handy built-in carabiner that you can clip to your fishing vest, waders, or bag to keep it accessible at all times. And most importantly, the tiny blades are super sharp and can cut through every type of fishing line, including mono, braid, and nylon.

These Rapala scissors won’t be on sale for long, so don’t miss out on this under $10 price while it’s still available.