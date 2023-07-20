We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

A lighter is one of the essential tools to have on hand whenever you head out into the woods, whether you’re hiking, backpacking, or hunting. Right now you can get the wildly popular LCFun rechargeable camping lighter on sale at Amazon for just $11—a heck of a bargain.

Wind-, dust-, and waterproof, this rechargeable lighter can be fully charged in just over an hour. There’s no gas or butane required, and the flameless design means it’ll work in almost any weather conditions. Plus, it has a three-mode flashlight built in along with a paracord lanyard you can clip to anything. It’s available in a handful of colors, including black, army green, bright orange, and even camo.

This deal only lasts a few hours so don’t hesitate to grab one—or a few—while it’s discounted. At just over $10, it’s well worth the money.