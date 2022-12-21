We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

While it might be too late to get last-minute Christmas gifts in time for the holiday, you can still save big on fishing gear during the Cabela’s holiday sale. Anglers can save up to 28% on select tackle—including rods, reels, and lures. Cabela’s is also offering great deals on fish finders, fly tying kits, tackle boxes, and more.

Below we’ve rounded up the best fishing deals at Cabela’s this week. The sale runs from now until December 24th.

Best Fishing Gear Deals