Save Big on Fishing Gear at the Cabela’s Holiday Sale
These are some of the best deals of the year on fishing gear
While it might be too late to get last-minute Christmas gifts in time for the holiday, you can still save big on fishing gear during the Cabela’s holiday sale. Anglers can save up to 28% on select tackle—including rods, reels, and lures. Cabela’s is also offering great deals on fish finders, fly tying kits, tackle boxes, and more.
Below we’ve rounded up the best fishing deals at Cabela’s this week. The sale runs from now until December 24th.
Best Fishing Gear Deals
- Redington Crosswater Complete Fly Outfit for $129.98 (Save $60)
- Abu Garcia Revo SX Baitcast Reel for $119.97 (Save $50)
- Garmin Striker 4 Portable Bundle for $174.98 (Save $45)
- Cabela’s Standard Fly-Tying Tool Kit for $24.98 (Save $12)
- Bass Pro Shops Pro Guide Tackle Bag starting at $32.98 (Save up to 26% off)
- Bass Pro Shops XPS 5-Piece Square Bill Kit for $16.98 (Save 15%)
- Bass Pro Shops XPS 5-Piece Rattle Shad Kit for $16.98 (Save 15%)
- Bass Pro Shops XPS 5-Piece Crankbait Kit – Assorted for $16.98 (Save 15%)
- Bass Pro Shops XPS 5-Piece Topwater Kit for $13.98 (Save 17%)
- Bass Pro Shops Extreme Series 3600 Utility Box for $4.98 (Save 28%)
- Bass Pro Shops Extreme Series 3700 Utility Box for $5.98 (Save 27%)
- Bass Pro Shops XPS 5-Piece Minnow Kit for $13.98 (Save Save 17%)
- Bass Pro Shops Tackle Station for $63.98 (Save $16)