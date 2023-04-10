Save Up to 50% off at Gerber’s Spring Kickoff Sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Gerber is offering up to 50% off select knives, multi-tools, and other gear during their Spring Kickoff Sale. Hunters and adventurers can find great deals on knives and tools like the Affinity and the Armbar drive. Other gear like the Gator machete, Freescape hatchet, and Gerber’s fire starter is also on sale.

My favorite piece from the Spring Kickoff Sale is the Bushcraft Axe which is 43% off right now. I keep a Bushcraft strapped in the bed of my truck, and it has come in handy more than once on hunting trips and in the backcountry. It is extremely light and cuts through wood with ease. Be sure to check out some other great deals below. The sale runs now until April 24th.

The author’s bushcraft axe he used last Spring at turkey camp. Ryan Chelius

Deals on Knives

Multi-Tools

Other Tools