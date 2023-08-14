We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

A knife—whether it be a pocket knife or a hunting knife—is only good if it’s sharp. And that’s where a quality knife sharpener comes in. Right now, you can get the Sharpal 6-in-1 Pocket Knife Sharpener on sale at Amazon for nearly 40% off. That means you can snag it for under $10.

Lightweight and compact at just 2.4 ounces and 3.5 inches long, the Sharpal knife sharpener is incredibly portable. You can easily toss it in your pack when you’re hiking, camping, hunting, or fishing. With six functions—including a V-notch slot, multiple Diamond rods, and a Ferro rod—you can use it for any type of blade, from straight to serrated edges. You can also use it to sharpen fishing hooks and kitchen knives. Plus, the Sharpal even comes with an emergency whistle and a built-in fire starter, should you want to use it for survival or emergencies.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a quality knife sharpener for such a low price, so we recommend shopping this amazing deal while you can.