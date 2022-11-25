We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Sitka was one of the first manufacturers to streamline a hunting layering system. That’s the thing with Sitka, once you buy one piece, you want to buy another. The reason is that each piece of Sitka clothing improves the other. I loved building my Sitka systems over the last few years. My waterfowl system is my pride and joy. No matter the conditions, I know I’ll stay comfortable.

The downside to quality gear is that it isn’t cheap and Sitka is no exception. That’s why we wanted to shed light on the best deals at the Sitka Black Friday sale so you can get top-of-the-line hunting and clothing gear at a discount. Note that you’ll find great prices at a number of retailers, so be sure to check back in throughout the day for more sales.

Psst: If you shop Sitka directly, you can get 25% off select gear through November 28.

