The Best Deals at the Sitka Black Friday Sale 2022
Find coveted Sitka gear for a fraction of the price this weekend only
Sitka was one of the first manufacturers to streamline a hunting layering system. That’s the thing with Sitka, once you buy one piece, you want to buy another. The reason is that each piece of Sitka clothing improves the other. I loved building my Sitka systems over the last few years. My waterfowl system is my pride and joy. No matter the conditions, I know I’ll stay comfortable.
The downside to quality gear is that it isn’t cheap and Sitka is no exception. That’s why we wanted to shed light on the best deals at the Sitka Black Friday sale so you can get top-of-the-line hunting and clothing gear at a discount. Note that you’ll find great prices at a number of retailers, so be sure to check back in throughout the day for more sales.
Psst: If you shop Sitka directly, you can get 25% off select gear through November 28.
Jackets and Vests
- Gore Optifade Concealment Elevated II Stratus Jacket for $269.18 (save $89.82)
- Gore Optifade Concealment Subalpine Jetstream Jacket for $284.18 (save $94.82)
- Gore Optifade Concealment Subalpine Series Kelvin Active Jacket for $216.68 (save $72.32)
- Gore Optifade Elevated II Downpour Jacket for $269.18 (save $89.82)
- Waterfowl Marsh Series Delta Wading Jacket for $336.68 (save $112.32)
- Gore Optifade Subalpine Concealment Series Kelvin Aerolite Vest for $149.18 (save $49.82)
- Gore Optifade Concealment Subalpine Jetstream Vest for $149.18 (save $49.82)
- Gore Optifade Concealment Waterfowl Dakota Gore-Tex Infinium Windstopper Vest for $156.68 (save $52.32)
Hoodies and Shirts
- Gore Optifade Elevated II Concealment Series Fanatic Hoodie for $149.18 (save $49.82)
- Gore Optifade Concealment Subalpine Series Traverse Cold Weather Hoodie for $149.18 (save $49.82)
- Icon Pullover Long-Sleeve Hoodie for $52.48 (save $17.52)
- Gore Optifade Concealment Subalpine Series Half-Zip Heavyweight Hoodie for $119.18 (save $39.82)
- Gore Optifade Concealment Elevated II Series CORE Lightweight Crew Long-Sleeve Top for $59.18 (save $19.82)
- Gore Optifade Waterfowl Marsh Concealment Series Long-Sleeve Hoodie for $164.18 (save $54.82)
- Gore Optifade Waterfowl Timber Concealment Series Traverse Long-Sleeve Hoodie for $164.18 (save $54.82)
- Gore Optifade Concealment Elevated II Series Ambient Jacket for $231.68 (save $77.32)
- Gore Optifade Concealment Waterfowl Marsh Dakota Hoodie for $231.68 (save $77.32)
- Gore Optifade Concealment Waterfowl Marsh Grinder Long-Sleeve Hoodie for $134.18 (save $44.82)
Pants
- Gore Optifade Concealment Elevated II Equinox Pants for $149.18 (save $49.82)
- Gore Optifade Concealment Elevated II Stratus Gore-Tex Infinium Windstopper Pantsfor $231.68 (save $77.32)
- Gore Optifade Concealment Elevated II Series Traverse Pants for $119.18 (save $39.82)
- Gore Optifade Concealment Subalpine Series Traverse Pants for $111.68 (save $37.32)
- Gore Optifade Concealment Subalpine Series Mountain Pants for $156.68 (save $52.32)
- Grinder Pants for $149.18 (save $49.82)
- Gore Optifade Concealment Elevated II Heavyweight Bottoms for $74.18 (save $24.82)
- Gore Optifade Concealment Waterfowl Marsh Grinder Pants for $149.18 (save $49.82)
- Gore Optifade Concealment Waterfowl Marsh Gradient Pants for $134.18 (save $44.82)
- Downpour Pants for $239.18 (save $79.18)
Bibs
- Gore Optifade Subalpine Concealment Series Traverse Bibs for $201.68 (save $67.32)
- Gore Optifade Elevated II Traverse Bibs for $201.68 (save $67.32)
- Gore Optifade Concealment Waterfowl Marsh Hudson Bibs for $426.68 (save $142.32)
Gloves
- Elevated II Fanatic Gloves for $29.98 (save $10.02)
- Gore Optifade Concealment Subalpine Series Traverse Gloves for $29.98 (save $10.02)
- Gunner Gore-Tex Infinium Windstopper Gloves for $81.68 (save $27.32)
- Gore Optifade Concealment Waterfowl Marsh Series Pantanal GTX Gloves for $104.18 (save $34.18)
Hats, Beanies, and Masks
- Gore Optifade Concealment Elevated II Neck Gaiter for $33.68 (save $11.32)
- Stratus Gore-Tex Infinium Windstopper Beanie for $44.18 (save $14.82)
- Gore Optifade Concealment Elevated II Series Trucker Cap for $22.48 (save $7.52)
- Gore Optifade Concealment Subalpine Series Jetstream Gore-Tex Beanie for $44.18 (save $14.82)
- Gore Optifade Concealment Subalpine Series Face Mask for $18.68 (save $6.32)
- Hudson Gore-Tex Infinium Windstopper Muff for $104.18 (save $24.82)