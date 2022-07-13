If you’re planning on a camping trip or preparing for storm season solar generators can help you stay powered when the grid is down. We’ve found drastic discounts on top-rated solar generators—as much as 49% off—as part of Amazon’s Prime Day Sale.

If you don’t have a panel yet to power a generator, we also found killer deals on both portable solar panels and rigid DIY panels for off-grid applications—up to 34% off. These great low rates will be gone tomorrow, July 14, when this amazing 2-day sale comes to an end.

Top Solar Deals During Prime Day

49% Off ECOFLOW River Mini: River Mini has a 58,400mAh battery, with 2 AC outlets, 3 USB-A ports, and a 12V DC port. It charges most devices in 1.5 hours. Now $179 (marked down from $349).

41% Off Jackery 240 Portable Power Station: This classic camping power station weighs 6.8 pounds and has a 67000mAh battery. It includes 2 USB ports, one AC outlet, and one 12V DC port. Now just $175.99 (marked down from $299.99).

43% Off EcoFlow Portable Power Station: This 11-pound generator can recharge as quickly as the River Mini, but has 3 USB ports (and a dedicated type C port), 3 AC outlets, plus an LED flashlight and a phone app. Now just $199 (marked down from $349.99).

33% Off Big Blue Generator: This portable 6.6-pound generator has a carry handle and a larger battery capacity than similarly-sized alternatives (80,000mAh). Now $167.99 (marked down from $249.99).

20% Off MARBERO Portable Power Station: The generator weighs just 2.2 pounds, has an LED light, carry handle, and a decent-sized battery (22500mAh), but lacks a digital display. Now just $75.18 (marked down from $93.98).

43% Off LIPOWER 296Wh Solar Generator: This 7-pound camping generator has eight power outlets (including 2 DC), a carry handle, and an impressive 80,000mAh battery. Now $169.99 (marked down from $299.99)

21% Off EcoFlow Delta Max: This 48-pound beast of a solar generator can support a family’s emergency power use for up to 3 days. It can handle almost any home appliance from the fridge to the microwave. Price reduced by $400 to $1,399 (marked down from $1,799).

Portable Power Panels

Power up your solar generators and save even more with a lightweight, portable solar panel, now on sale for up to 28% off.

20% Off All Powers 140 Watt Laptop Panels: Waterproof-rated (IP65) this foldable solar panel is great for keeping laptops, cell phones, and other devices charged. Now $167.99 (marked down from $209.99).

28% Off 60WJackery Portable Folding Panels: This folding panel has a kickstand and can be combined to charge Jackery power stations. Now $143.99 (marked down from $199.99).

24% Off Dokio 220 Watt Waterproof Solar Panel: This folding solar briefcase is waterproof (IP65) and the package bundles in a solar controller. Now $226 (marked down from $299).

20% Off Bluetti Folding 350 Watt Solar Panel: This folding solar briefcase has 4 lightweight panels for a total of 350 watts to keep RVs and backup batteries powered up. Now $639 (marked down from $799).

DIY Rigid Solar Panels & Kits

These rigid units are perfect for RVs, tiny homes, sailboats, and more—up to 34% off.

34% Off Renogy Monocrystalline Solar Off-Grid & RV Kit: This RV solar kit includes 4 rigid panels (totaling 400 watts), and a PWM charge controller. Now $509.72 (marked down from $779.99).

20% Off Bouge RV 200 Watt Monocrystalline Solar Panels: This panel includes a high-efficiency design, an 18-month product warranty, and 25-years power warranty. Now $207.99 (marked down from $259.99).

Solar Gear/Gadgets

Even more great solar must-haves are marked down up to 25% off.

14% Off Solar Hand Crank Emergency Radio: Include a small solar panel to recharge, an AM/FM emergency radio, flashlight, and NOAA weather scan. Now $59.99 (marked down from $69.99).

25% Off Kids Solar Rover DIY Learning Kit: This DIY science set teaches kids about solar through a hands-on project. Now $14.99 (marked down from $19.99).

20% Off Change MooreSolar Powered 12v Refrigerator/Freezer: For off-grid or camping applications, this 48 cooler/freezer can be powered by solar. Now $439.99 (marked down from $549.99).