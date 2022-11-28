We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The Solo Stove Cyber Monday sale has finally arrived—and with it, a lot of discounts on the brand’s crazy popular camp stoves and luxury fire pits. From now until December 4, 2022, you can score some huge deals on almost all gear and accessories on the Solo Stove site.

We really love Solo Stove’s camp stoves. All sizes are packable and great wood-burning alternatives to your typical camp stove. They make cooking over a flame a lot less finicky. The brand has expanded into an impressive range of smokeless fire pits—like the OG Bonfire fire pit, which has more than 18,000 reviews—and recently even released a pizza oven. It’s a real standout, since it has both wood-burning and propane fueled capabilities.

But enough from us! Here are the best Cyber Monday Solo Stove deals going on today.

Camp Stoves

Lite for $59.99 (Save $30)

Titan for $79.99 (Save $30)

Campfire for $99.99 (Save $50)

Fire Pits

Fire Pit Bundles

Other Huge Deals