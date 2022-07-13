Whether you’re looking for a new firepit for a backyard patio or want a minimalist backpacking stove, Solo Stoves are a functional option. If you’ve been interested in getting one for a while, now is the time to jump on it during their Prime Day Sales. The Solo Stove Bonfire is 47% off, and their Camping Stove is up to 56% off. Save some money on these unique stoves and firepits during Prime Day, but don’t wait because these sales won’t last long.

Want more camping and outdoor deals during Prime Day? Check out these deals on camping gear and Coleman gear.

The Solo Stove Bonfire is the ideal firepit for any backyard patio setup. The double wall design maximizes the airflow, and the bottom vent holes let more oxygen in to feed the fire from below. Both of these features enhance the burning process. It is made with stainless steel materials and even comes with an ash pan to make keeping the fire pit clean a breeze. The ash pan also acts as a heat barrier from the firepit to the ground below.

With such an efficient burning system, you are less likely to have large pieces of wood left over. This burning system also reduces smoke while the fire is going, which is excellent for windy nights and lounging around the fire. Solo Stoves provide a unique and comfortable fire-burning experience.

All Solo Stove Deals:

For more Prime Day 2022 savings, check out our favorite deals on Coleman gear, outdoor smartwatches, pocket knives, and more.