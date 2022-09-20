We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.

Cellular trail cams are all about convenience. They’re one of those pieces of gear that, once you use it, it’s tough to go back to the old models. Once you start getting photos buzzed straight to your phone, going back will feel like rubbing sticks together for fire. The same can be said for the SpyPoint Link-Micro Solar Cellular Trail Cam—the manufacturer’s solar charging cellular trail cam.

The Link-Micro S is $40 off retail right now at Bass Pro Shops. The solar model replaces the base model’s eight AA batteries with an attached solar panel and rechargeable lithium battery. Running out to your trail cams with a case full of batteries becomes a thing of the past. Technically, if you’re setting up in full sun, the camera has infinite battery life. That said, SpyPoint doesn’t have an exact equation for how much sunlight is required to fully charge the battery. But if you fully charge before setting up and get a few hours of full sun daily, you could expect the camera to work for weeks. Filtered or shaded sunlight won’t charge the cam as fast, but should keep your battery going.

As far as specs go, the SpyPoint Link-Micro is a pretty standard trail cam. Nothing exceptional, but it’ll do everything you need. It’s got a quick 0.4-second trigger, a decent 80-foot flash and detection range, a foolproof set up, and best of all, your photos get sent straight to your smartphone. And between the two coverage options, Verizon and Nationwide, you can get a camera with coverage wherever you are. If you’re unsure, check SpyPoint’s coverage map.