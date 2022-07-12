If you’ve had your eye on camping gear for a while but are waiting for a deal, you need to check out the sales happening during Prime Day 2022. While not everything is on sale, a wide selection of outdoor and camping equipment is available at majorly discounted prices.

To access Prime Day deals, you need to be a Prime member. So, if you aren’t already a Prime member, these deals wouldn’t apply to you. Luckily, you can sign up for a Prime account which also affords you free shipping on all orders. Amazon offers a 30-day trial to test out Prime, so there is no harm in signing up for the membership to get exclusive access to all their deals.

Best Camping Deals of Prime Day 2022

A leakproof reusable water bottle when camping or doing other outdoor sports. Although CamelBak may be better known for its water reservoirs, they also have a wide variety of water bottles. There are several CamelBak water bottle options on sale during Prime Day, but one of our favorites is the CamelBak Chute Mag. It is BPA-free and comes in four different sizes. It is easy to drink from and easy to clean. This model does not use a straw or mouthpiece like the classic CamelBak water bottles and instead uses a magnetic cap that provides a secure seal.

Having a way to carry water is essential, but you also need a way to filter it. The LifeStraw is a compact, portable water filter you can bring anywhere. It is excellent for camping, but they are small and compact enough that you can add them to a travel bag or an emergency kit. A LifeStraw filter can remove bacteria, parasites, and microplastics from water. You can stick it directly into a water source, but it tends to be more popular to use it to drink out of a cup or water bottle once you’ve collected the water.

While this may not be a camping-specific item, it is an excellent deal on an outdoor product. The Intex Excursion Pro Kayak is an inflatable kayak available in one- and two-person sizes. Inflatable kayaks are ideal for folks that don’t have enough storage space for a classic kayak or don’t have a good way to transport one. The Intex Excursion is a popular fishing kayak because of the mountain brackets and storage designed for fishing gear and the comfortable open concept. If you enjoy fishing and appreciate a good deal, check out the Intex Excursion Pro Kayak, which is up to 52% off on Prime Day.

We know it is summer, but you can still prepare for colder weather when the deals are hot. Yaktrax is a small but very useful piece of equipment if you are someone that enjoys hiking or walking during the winter months. These are even lightweight enough for trail runners to keep you safe on icy trail runs. Yaktrax fits most shoes and comes in several size options. They are simple and easy to take on and off, and they utilize a spike-free design while still providing necessary traction when you need it.

A saw isn’t necessary for all camping trips, but having a portable one for car camping or overlanding can make building fires a breeze. Be mindful that even though you carry a saw, only dead and down branches should be collected to make fire. In some areas, you are required to purchase firewood and should not collect any at all. Follow all area regulations and Leave No Trace Guidelines. Anyway, the Coghlan’s saw is lightweight and foldable, perfect to put in a pack or keep in your car. The aluminum frame can even hold extra blades. If you are short on space but want the benefits of a functioning saw, then the Coghlan’s Folding Saw is a top-tier option.

Coleman is a classic and affordable camping brand that makes tents and other camping essentials. If you are searching for a family camping tent, the Coleman 8-Person Tent is worth looking into on Prime Day. While it still is less expensive than many competing brands, a tent of this size can be a pricey investment. Luckily, you can get up to 56% off the retail price on Prime Day, saving you money and giving you a tent the whole family can enjoy.

A quality rain jacket comes in handy no matter the time of the year. If you are someone that enjoys any amount of time outdoors, the Marmot Rain Jacket is worth exploring. Already priced reasonably, on Prime Day, you can save even more. Available in various colors, this rain jacket is made from 100% nylon and is machine washable. Other Marmot apparel items may also be on sale during Prime Day.

Flashlights, headlamps, lanterns, and more are all necessary camping equipment. Having a way to illuminate your path or something to grab when you head out for a late-night pee is excellent, but what’s even better is when it doesn’t use standard batteries. The Nebo Rechargeable Flashlight saves you time and money. It comes with a charging cable, and when running on low, the light can last for up to 8 hours. The other thing we like about this flashlight is that it is small and compact. It is the perfect flashlight to keep in a glove compartment in your car, throw into your daypack, or keep handy in the garage for shining light in tight places.

If you are a fan of reusables, then you’ll love the Zippo Hand Warmer. Unlike traditional single-use hand warmers, the Zippo Hand Warmer lasts for years. It requires refilling, which can take some getting used to and avoid spilling, but it is effective and efficient on cold days. It utilizes a flameless design, so you don’t have to worry about it being a fire hazard, and it can provide heat for up to 6-12 hours. We prefer the refillable hand warmers versus the rechargeable ones since these tend to be more reliable in extreme weather conditions. Electric warmers run out of battery quickly in the cold.

Save up to 57% on the Gerber Gear Ultimate Knife this Prime Day. Like all Gerber knives, the Gear Ultimate Knife is a durable and trustworthy knife option. It comes equipped with a sheath, fire starter, and knife sharpener and has a partly serrated blade. The stainless steel blade is easy to clean and keep sharp, making it a versatile knife that any outdoor lover will love.

