Cabela’s and Amazon are offering great deals on generators and optics this week. Save up to $100 on binoculars, scopes, red dots, and rangefinders at the Cabela’s bargain cave. You can also find big savings on power stations and solar generators at Amazon.
Best Deals on Generators
- Anker PowerHouse 767 Portable Power Station (Save $200 with coupon)
- EF ECOFLOW Solar Generator DELTA2 with 220W Solar Panel (Save $350 with coupon)
- Jackery Solar Generator with 2X Solar Panels (Save $540 with coupon)
- DuroMax XP13000EH Dual Fuel Portable Generator (Save $100 with coupon)
Best Deals on Optics
Binoculars
- Vortex Diamondback 10×42 Binoculars (Save $60)
- Leupold BX-1 McKenzie 10×42 HD Binoculars (Save $20)
- Cabela’s CX Pro HD 10×42 Binoculars (Save $100)
- Leupold McKenzie 10×42 Binoculars (Save $70)
- Leica Geovid Waterproof Nitrogen-Filled Rangefinding Binocular (Save $387)
Scopes
- Burris Fullfield II Hunting Scope (Save $70)
- Vortex Spitfire 3x Prism Scope (Save $100)
- Cabela’s Caliber-Specific Rifle Scope (Save up to 33%)
Red Dots
- Sig Sauer ROMEO MSR Red Dot Sight (Save $70)
- Cabela’s Shadowfire Red-Dot Sight (Save $40)
- Burris FastFire III Red Dot Reflex Sight (Save $20)
Rangerfinders
- Sig Sauer KILO2200BDX OD Rangefinder (Save $80)