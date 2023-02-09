We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Save up to 30% on a variety of outdoor gear this week from select retailers. Cabela’s is offering $200 off the Humminbird Helix 7—a preimum GPS fish finder and chartplotter. You can also save big on other great fishing gear like the Grundens Downrigger jacket and Igloo 70 Qt cooler. Hunters will be happy to see deals on waterproof boots, electronic hearing protection, and a plethora of knives.
My favorite deals for the week include:
- Downrigger Gore-Tex Jacket (Save $150)
- Garmin Fenix 6X GPS Watch (Save $353)
- CJRB Folding Knife (for $56)
You can find other great camping deals here.
Best Deals on Knives
- Sitivien Folding Knife for $17.50
- CJRB Folding Knife for $56
- Morakniv Basic 511 Fixed Blade Knife for $8
- Kershaw Lucid Folding Pocket Knife for $32
- SOG Pentagon XR (Save $40)
Best Deals on Hunting and Fishing Gear
- Downrigger Gore-Tex Jacket (Save $150)
- Humminbird Helix 7 CHIRP GPS Fish Finder/Chartplotter (Save $200)
- Bass Pro Shops Tourney Trail Jacket for Men (Save up to $18)
- Walker’s Razor Slim Shooter Electronic Earmuffs (Save $83)
- Birchwood Casey Gun Scrubber for $5.45
- RedHead Camo Utility Waterproof Rubber Boots for Men (Save $20)
- SHE Outdoor Camo Utility Waterproof Rubber Boots for Ladies (Save $20)
- RedHead Camo Utility Waterproof Rubber Boots for Youth (Save $20)