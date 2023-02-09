SHARE

Save up to 30% on a variety of outdoor gear this week from select retailers. Cabela’s is offering $200 off the Humminbird Helix 7—a preimum GPS fish finder and chartplotter. You can also save big on other great fishing gear like the Grundens Downrigger jacket and Igloo 70 Qt cooler. Hunters will be happy to see deals on waterproof boots, electronic hearing protection, and a plethora of knives.

My favorite deals for the week include:

  1. Downrigger Gore-Tex Jacket (Save $150)
  2. Garmin Fenix 6X GPS Watch (Save $353)
  3. CJRB Folding Knife (for $56)

Best Deals on Knives

Best Deals on Hunting and Fishing Gear

Best Deals on Survival and Camping Gear

Ryan Chelius

Ryan Chelius started freelance writing during college and landed a summer job as an editorial intern with Field & Stream in 2019. After graduation, he returned to freelancing for various outdoor publications before landing his dream gig as an editor for Field & Stream in 2021.

