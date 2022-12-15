We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Written By Amanda Oliver Published Dec 15, 2022 9:00 AM

Whether you’re looking for a last-minute gift for the hunter on your list or whether you’re doing some shopping for yourself, Cabela’s is offering a bunch of great trail camera deals right now. During the Cabela’s holiday sale, you can get up to $50 off trail cams from some of the biggest brands like Moultrie Mobile, SpyPoint, and Bushnell—including deep discounts on cellular trail cameras.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best trail camera deals at Cabela’s this week. Plus, now through December 21, you’ll get free shipping on orders of $50 or more.

Best Trail Camera Deals