Every firearms owner needs a gun cleaning kit. After all, you don’t want to ruin a perfectly good gun just because you didn’t take care of it properly. While you could build your own, you can also find sets that come stocked with all the essentials. Like this Allen Company universal gun cleaning kit, which our experts dubbed one of the best out there.

Right now, it’s on sale for 50 percent off. That means that you can snag the 66-piece kit for just $49—half of its original price of $100.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a kit more comprehensive than this one. As the name suggests, the Allen Company universal gun cleaning kit contains everything you need for any firearm, whether it be a handgun, rifle, or shotgun. Some of what’s inside: a variety of bore brushes, swabs, adapters, brass cleaning rods, and other specialty tools. There’s even extra storage space should you want to add more to your stash. Plus, it all comes neatly stored in a durable ammo can.

This deal is limited-time only, so take advantage of the savings while you still can. Extending the life of your firearm is priceless.