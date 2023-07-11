We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

It’s no secret that Walkers Razor Slim Electronic Muffs are some of the best shooting ear protection out there. And right now during Amazon Prime Day 2023, you can get the popular Walker’s Razor slim ear muffs for 43% off. That’s a savings of $30.

Available in a variety of colors and prints—including basic black, military green, and camo—the electronic ear muffs amplify safe sounds while protecting you from potentially dangerous noises. The controls are easy to operate and the low-profile design with padded cups makes them comfortable to wear for hours on end—perfect for the range.

Take advantage of this awesome deal while you can. Chances are high the discount will only last through the end of Prime Day tomorrow.