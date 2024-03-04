We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

I first hit the woods in the 1980s, toting a hand-me-down rifle and cast-offs from my dad’s extensive camo arsenal. I was a skinny preteen girl wrapped like a burrito in oversized Trebark. Even after I was grown and could afford to buy my own hunting gear, the lack of suitable options was beyond frustrating. If I was lucky, I could snag something from the boy’s section at the local department store, but I spent many a frigid morning freezing my backside off in baggy men’s camouflage that didn’t fit properly and did a piss-poor job of keeping me warm.

Back then, I didn’t even have anyone to commiserate with. I was usually the only female at the hunt club or deer camp, except for the occasional woman whose husband brought her along so she could cook meals.

Thankfully, the times, they are a-changing. Today, women are the fastest-growing demographic in outdoor sports. And with more women in the woods and on the water, companies are stepping up to the plate and offering more and more gear that caters to the unique needs of female sportsmen.

Although much of the women-specific gear hitting the shelves of your local sporting goods store are offshoots of prominent companies that cater to both men and women—think Sitka, KUIU, and the like—there are also some exciting brands developed by women for women.

You can’t just shrink men’s clothing, slap a pink label on it, and call it a day. Women hunt and fish just as hard as our boyfriends, husbands, and brothers, but we are built differently. No one understands the needs of female hunters and anglers better than the women out there regularly putting their gear through rough use in often harsh environments.

Here are some of the most exciting female-founded brands in the outdoor sphere.

With a name that stands for “Doing Something Great,” DSG Outerwear was founded by Wendy Gavinski in 2010. Frustrated by the poor selection of decent women’s skiing apparel available then, Gavinski took action. The new brand immediately connected with female outdoor enthusiasts who were impressed by the feminine and fashionable fit of DSG’s highly functional line-up.

Bethany, one of our writers here at Field & Stream, loves her DSG gear for any hunting season. (Photo/Bethany Beathard)

DSG diversified into other outdoor markets and launched a hunting line in 2017. However, that wasn’t the first time the brand had stepped foot in the hunting sphere. In 2015, the company reached out to members of the Wisconsin state legislature about expanding hunter safety options to include blaze pink for the firearms season. On November 3rd, Wisconsin passed the measure allowing fluorescent pink to be worn while hunting, thanks partly to DSG’s influence.

DSG’s Kylie line is arguably their most popular, with the Kylie 5.0 3-in-1 Cold Climate Hunting Jacket and the Kylie 5.0 Camouflage Drop Seat Bib being particular standouts.

Necessity is the mother of invention, and that is clearly how many women-owned outdoor brands got their start, including Prois. Founder Kirstie Pike, an avid hunter from Gunnison, Colorado, recognized a major gap in high-performance hunting gear that would work for women’s bodies. In 2008, she took matters into her own hands, creating a unique line of hunting and field apparel for women because “women hunt hard and deserve the gear to support their hunting and outdoor passions.”

Prois has gear for every climate and every season, from spring and summer to fall and winter. (Photo/Prois)

In addition to creating an exceptional line of gear, Prois has kickstarted what they call a “sisterhood,” a culture of like-minded women who thrive on adventure and share a passion for the outdoors.

The company specializes in high-performance technical layering systems to fit any climate, geography, or species. Baselayers rarely get the love and recognition they deserve, and Prois’s Olann Merino wool is one that definitely deserves more time in the spotlight. It is lightweight, moisture-wicking, wrinkle-resistant, packed with natural odor control, and feels fabulous next to your skin. It’s everything a woman could possibly want in a base layer.

Founded by Raylene Proto, Audrey Young, and Summer Meyer, Ditale Outdoors is a pioneering women’s hunt apparel brand focused on providing high-quality outdoor apparel that is as stylish as it is functional. The company has a solid commitment to customer satisfaction and community engagement.

Another of our writers, Alice Jones Webb, is a big fan of the Ditale Becca Adventure jacket. (Photo/Alice Jones Webb)

One thing that makes this brand stand out is its approach to finding the perfect feminine fit. Details’s gear is offered in a wide range of sizes and options for regular and curvier body types so every woman can find a just-right fit. By redefining the fit and feel of women-specific gear, Ditale Outdoors is not only helping more women get into the woods but also helping them stay there.

Our favorite product from Ditale Outdoors is the Becca Adventure Jacket, which made our list of the best women’s hunting jackets.

Scent control is a major piece of hunting success, especially when you’re pursuing animals with super-sensitive noses, like whitetails, elk, muleys, and bear. Most personal hygiene products marketed for hunters are designed to mute or mask human odors, but they can be harsh, damaging your skin and hair in the process. Thankfully, women now have an alternative.

Founded in 2017 by Kristy Houk, Meraki Hunt is a line of scent-free personal care products that nurtures and enhances a woman’s natural beauty without negatively affecting her odds of hunting success.

You can choose from shampoo, conditioner, body wash, and bar soap—all of which are completely unscented. The fragrance-free hair products are also free of parabens and sulfate and are designed to moisturize your hair. The bar soap is made of only five natural ingredients, including activated charcoal, which is known for its odor-eliminating properties.

Best friends Jen O’Hara and Norissa Harman started Girls With Guns Clothing in a small town garage. The brand got a welcome publicity breakthrough in 2010 when Sarah Palin donned one of their logo caps during an episode of her reality television show. However, it is the quality of their products that really helped launch this apparel company from its humble beginnings to a thriving international brand. Their mission is to strongly support the rights of gun owners while also working to keep the hunting heritage alive.

From big game hunting gear to concealed carry activewear, Girls With Guns Clothing has something for every woman—no matter what size, body type, or shooting style you prefer.

While there has been a surge of new women’s hunting gear in recent years, woman-specific fishing gear has been lagging behind. Kim Ranalla, a passionate female angler, is working to change that. In 2016, she founded Miss Mayfly, a line of top-notch fishing gear designed to fit the needs of women of all shapes and sizes.

The Moxie Chest Wader is the brand’s most popular in its line-up. (Photo/Miss Mayfly)

The brand’s top-notch, fit-focused gear empowers women to get outdoors and wet a line, ultimately making fly fishing more approachable for feminine anglers.

The Miss Mayfly Moxie Chest Wader is the star of their line-up. Featuring an adjustable bust drawstring and sizes to fit every body type, women can throw streamers and float dry flies without having to clunk through streams in ill-fitting waders.

