We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Whether you’re working with a pocket knife or a fishing knife (or any other sharp tool, for that matter), you’ll want one of the best knife sharpeners to keep it in peak performance. And the best of the best, according to our experts, is currently on sale at Amazon. Right now, you can get the Work Sharp Knife & Tool Sharpener Mk.2 for $20 off—one of its lowest prices yet at under $100.

The Work Sharp knife sharpener is famous for its high quality durable electric motor and impressive power. It comes with six belts in three different grits that you can easily switch out to sharpen everything from knives to scissors to axes and has a variety of adjustable angles and speed. “This will sharpen kitchen and pocket knives to 95% of a professional sharpening in 5 minutes,” one of its 5,000 reviewers raves.

Another adds, “One of the things I love most about this sharpener is the versatility it offers. It has a flexible abrasive belt that can be used to sharpen straight edges, serrated edges, and a variety of other tools…it provides a very consistent, even sharpening surface.”

This deal won’t be around forever—or for very long at all—so take advantage of the savings while you can. You won’t regret it the next time you need to sharpen up one of your trusty old knives.