Of all the legacy fishing brands out there, Zebco is one of the best-known—and the most affordable. Known for its budget-friendly yet quality rods and reels, the brand is beloved by beginners and experienced anglers alike. Right now, you can find a bunch of Zebco fishing rods, reels, and combos on sale up to 50 percent off.

Save on some of the most popular models for both freshwater and saltwater, including the Zebco Dock Demon rod and reel combo for just $9 or the Zebco 33 Platinum spincast reel for $20 off.

Below are the best deals on Zebco fishing rods and reels you can currently shop. These prices won’t stick around for long, so take advantage of the discounts while you can.

Best Deals on Zebco Fishing Rods and Reels

Rod and Reel Combos

Reels