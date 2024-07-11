We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The 22 rifle isn’t what it used to be. For ages, your average 22 was more serious than a bb gun, sure—but not a lot more serious. That’s all changed now. With the growing popularity of long-range rimfire matches and an increase in ammo costs driving people to shoot more trainer-style guns, the standard for an affordable rimfire has been elevated, and there may be no better example of what you can now get in a 22 for under $500 than the Springfield Armory Model 2020 Rimfire rifle.

This 22 is not brand new (except for a few new colors available this year), but we hadn’t really taken a good look at it until recently—and it’s just too good not to do so now The Model 2020 Rimfire comes in a wood-stocked Classic option and a polymer-stocked Target model. Over the past few weeks, I’ve been shooting and testing the latter. Overall, it’s an extremely well-thought-out rimfire that you can use to train, compete, or put meat on the table. Here is a closer look at the guns features and how it performed in my tests.

Springfield Armory Model 2020 Rimfire Target Specs

Caliber: 22 LR

22 LR Color: Black, Sage, OD Green With Black Webbiing, or Coyote With Black Webbing

Black, Sage, OD Green With Black Webbiing, or Coyote With Black Webbing Barrel: 20-inch heavy profile, 1:16-twist, threaded 1/2×28

20-inch heavy profile, 1:16-twist, threaded 1/2×28 Stock: Target-style, reinforced polymer

Target-style, reinforced polymer Trigger: Adjustable Remington 700-style trigger group

Adjustable Remington 700-style trigger group Magazines: (1) 10-Round 10/22-style rotary

(1) 10-Round 10/22-style rotary Weight: 7 pounds, 7 ounces

7 pounds, 7 ounces Overall Length: 38 inches

38 inches Price: $434-$499, depending on color

The Model 2020 Rimfire Target has a sturdy polymer scock, a dual-extractor bolt, and a Remington Model 700-style trigger. Matthew Every

Out of the box, the 2020 Rimfire comes with everything you need to start shooting, except for ammo and an optic, and Springfield throws in a quality zippered soft case, which is a nice extra. The first thing you’ll notice about the rifle is a very sturdy polymer stock. It’s the kind of stock that would put some polymer centerfire stocks to shame. I’ve shot a Model 2020 Waypoint centerfire, and the stock does feel very similar. It has a slight palm swell, and overall feels like a rifle made for a grown-up.

The rifle is matte blued, which is durable enough for what it’s designed for, and it has a 4140 high-polish steel bolt. The bolt features dual extractors, and it runs smoothly. The entire rifle is built on a Remington 700 footprint, including the trigger, so you can swap out parts, such as the stock and trigger, should you want an upgrade. An extended magazine release comes standard, and the rifle accepts Ruger 10/22-style magazines, which are very easy to find. Finally, the muzzle is threaded for a suppressor or other muzzle device.

How We Tested the 2020 Rimfire

The author shot the 2020 Rimfire from the bench and various field positions. Matthew Every

After giving the rifle a once over and putting a little oil on the bolt, I mounted a Maven RS.1 riflescope. The 15 power, first-focal-plane scope might seem to be a bit much for squirrel hunting and plinking, but I decided to use it for two reasons. One, I could adjust the parallax, which makes close shots easier and more precise. Two, more rimfire competition shooters are using first-focal-plane target scopes and dialing turrets for matches. With capped turrets, the RS.1 doesn’t exactly fit that category, but it’s pretty darn close.

Next I zeroed the rifle before shooting five, 5-shot groups at 50 yards with five different kinds of ammo. I also shot the rifle from various positions and from barricades, and I took it on a woods walk to see how it would feel to carry around while hunting. Throughout the test, I evaluated things like fit-and-finish, durability, and reliability, noting any jams or failures.

First Impressions of the Model 2020 Rimfire

In the hand, this rifle feels more like a centerfire than a rimfire. And that’s a good thing. For target shooting—which this Target model is obviously meant for—the extra weight is helpful. And for training purposes, it’s really helpful, as it simulates shooting a bigger rifle. The RS.1 made it even heavier, though, and while this didn’t make it impossible to carry around, it did bog me down a bit on the woods walk. In the end, the rifle’s weight is just right for a target gun or trainer and not too heavy for the woods, but if you’re setting it up primarily for hunting, you’ll want to go with a lighter optic.

The 2020 Rimfire’s barrel comes threaded is you want to add a suppressor. Matthew Every

Manipulating the rifle was extremely easy and intuitive. The magazine release works flawlessly, the bolt is smooth, the safety snaps back and forth positively, and the trigger—while a bit heavy—is consistent. The stock also feels extremely solid when shooting off of a barricade, and the flat surface on the bottom of the forend is really nice for shooting off of a bag. Everything about this rifle is user-friendly and solid with excellent fit-and-finish and a ton of quality for the money.

Springfield Armory Model 2020 Rimfire: Shooting Test Results

I used five different kinds of ammo to test the 2020 Rimfire: Augila Subsonic, CCI Standard Velocity, CCI Mini Mag, American Eagle, and CCI Clean. Springfield guarantees their rifle will shoot three-shot groups of 1 inch or less at 50 yards. I took five-shot groups, as this is a more demanding test of accuracy. Even with the five-shot groups, Springfield can stand behind its guarantee. My biggest group measured .99 inch with the American Eagle ammo, while the best groups measured .56 with Aguila Subsonic and .59 with CCI Standard. I even took a 10-shot group with the Aguila, emptying an entire magazine, and it came in at just .79 inches. Whether it’s ringing steel or taking headshots at squirrels, this rifle will do the job.

The author shoots the 2020 Rimfire from a barricade. Matthew Every

I did have a couple of feeding problems with my test rifle, but it was mostly ammo dependent. Overall the dual-extractor design of the bolt and the well-made magazine work very well together. Should you have a jam, its pretty easy to clear with the extended magazine release. You could also play around with different magazines, as there are many to choose from in the 10/22 world. However, the Springfield magazine that comes with the rifle is put together very well.

The trigger on the Waypoint is a bit stiff, but it is consistent. Once I got used to it, it was very easy to shoot. At one point I put the rifle in the hands of a novice shooter, and she was able to hit 2-inch steel plates at 50 yards almost every time. Should you really have an issue with the trigger, you can upgrade with a number of Remington 700 triggers on the market. Still, I wouldn’t have a problem taking this rifle to a precision rimfire match out of the box.

Final Thoughts on the Model 2020 Rimfire

The Model 2020 Rimfire is a great value for plinkers, competitive shooters, and hunters alike. Matthew Every

Bottom line: This rifle is a screaming deal. At under $500, you get a 22 that anyone would be proud to own. For the competitive shooter, it represents a huge value, and would serve as a great base to build a clone of any Remington 700 centerfire. The best thing is, though, that you don’t have to. This rifle is built well enough from the factory that it can keep up with a number of higher-priced rifles at a match as is.

For the hunter, the Target version of the 2020 Rimfire is a bit on the heavy side. But that’s OK. Springfield makes a walnut version that weighs more than a pound less, and looks really good in the bargain. Couple that with a lightweight rimfire scope, and you’ll have a go-anywhere hunting rifle that should last you a lifetime. If you’ve been eyeing up a rimfire trainer or just want a really accurate 22 to shoot, I highly recommend the Model 2020 Rimfire.