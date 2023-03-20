We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

For hunting with friends and family, or teaching a child the ropes, two man ladder stands are one of the most comfortable and cost-effective ways to hunt. They are also a solid option for bigger guys who just want some extra room to stretch out during an all-day sit in the stand, as ladder stands usually have much more comfortable seating than other forms of stands.

Whether you’re looking for a little extra space for your gear or a stand for your kid’s first hunt, we’ve got you covered. These are our top picks for the best two man ladder stands on the market today.

How We Picked the Best Two Man Ladder Stands

As a deer hunter for over 24 years now, I’ve been more than my fair share of time sitting in various ladder stands. I’ve spent enough time in cheap stands devoid of comfort to know what to look for and what to ignore. Aside from my personal experience with this type of stand, I also spent quite a bit of time evaluating the different features of each stand to decide on our favorites for a variety of scenarios. Factors I considered include:

Stand Weight: How bulky is the stand? This will directly affect how hard it is to set up.

How bulky is the stand? This will directly affect how hard it is to set up. Platform Size: How much room is there to stretch out in the stand?

How much room is there to stretch out in the stand? Seats: What type of seat does the stand have? Is it quiet? Will it be comfortable for long sits? We only selected stands that had real seat backs for better support over long sits.

What type of seat does the stand have? Is it quiet? Will it be comfortable for long sits? We only selected stands that had real seat backs for better support over long sits. Value: Are the included features worth the price point?

Best Two Man Ladder Stands: Reviews and Recommendations

Specs

Stand Weight: 106 Pounds

106 Pounds Weight Rating: 500 Pounds

500 Pounds Platform Size: 50” x 17”

50” x 17” Height: 18 feet

Pros

Extremely comfortable

Bonus hooks for accessories and cup holders

Armrests and shooting rail are padded

Cons

Heavy

Hard to assemble

For anyone looking for an extreme amount of comfort in a two man ladder stand, the Muddy Stronghold 2.5 XTL fits the bill perfectly. Coming in at 18 feet tall, this stand features a spacious 50-inch wide by 17-inch deep platform. However, it’s the little things that set this stand apart from the other two-man options on the market, like the two accessory hooks and cup holders or the fact that Muddy took the time to pad not just the shooting rail, but the armrests, too. That may not seem like much, but it makes a big difference when you’re sitting from dawn until dusk hoping for a midday chance at a cruising big buck.

Some users have complained about the instructions for this stand, which I noticed have extremely tiny details that some hunters may find difficult to read. Bring your glasses with you during the setup, you’ll need them. Still, this stand represents one of the best values for comfort and build quality on the market today.

Best for Bowhunting: Rivers Edge Lockdown

Specs

Stand Weight: 129 Pounds

129 Pounds Weight Rating: 500 Pounds

500 Pounds Platform Size: 42” x 32.5”

42” x 32.5” Height: 20’ 6”

Pros

Height for greater concealment

Shooting bar can be tucked away

Stand can be ratchet strapped to the tree from the ground

Cons

Expensive

Some users might find the seat to be low

At 20 feet high, the Lockdown puts hunters above the eyesight of whitetails better than many other two man ladder stand options on the market. The increased height will also make it harder for deer to pick up your scent. But the main reason we favor this ladder stand for bowhunting over other models is the shooting rest, which is designed to extend outward. You can also adjust it vertically for closer shots, making it a nice option for crossbow hunters who are hunting tight to cover. For vertical bow owners, the rail can be completely tucked out of the way, so it won’t interfere with any shot opportunities.

Another feature that sets the Lockdown apart is the unique ratchet strap design that allows the hunter to cross the straps and lock them down while still standing on the ground. This makes it an extremely safe stand to set up and you won’t have to haul an extra ladder into the woods. However, it’s heavier than others at 129 pounds and some taller users have complained the 17-inch seat platform is a little on the low side. That said, the spacious platform and two included safety harnesses give a great deal of value to this stand.

Best for Big Guys: Hawk Sasquatch 18′

Specs

Stand Weight: 127 Pounds

127 Pounds Weight Rating: 500 Pounds

500 Pounds Platform Size: 51” x 36”

51” x 36” Height: 18’

Pros

Platform is roomy for taller hunters

Comfortable seats

Larger steps

Cons

Extremely expensive

Sasquatch is a very appropriate name for this stand thanks to the spacious 51-inch wide and 36-inch deep platform. This gives this stand some extra legroom for taller or heavier hunters to stretch out a bit more, making for a much more comfortable all-day sit. The platform isn’t the only large part of this stand. Hawk also built the rungs to be wider than normal. It’s a small addition, but it makes the climb feel more secure for bigger guys with larger feet. This stand does not feature a central arm rest, which makes it a good option for larger hunters who just want a seat that doesn’t feel cramped. This is probably the best option on the market for two adult hunters.

It is not too surprising that this stand weighs in at 127 pounds considering the oversized nature of the platform and seat. It is not going to be an easy setup. This stand is also surprisingly expensive at $629, which might put it out of the budget of some hunters for a single stand.

Best Budget: Big Game Big Buddy

Specs

Stand Weight: 64 Pounds

64 Pounds Weight Rating: 500 Pounds

500 Pounds Platform Size: 38” x 18”

38” x 18” Height: 16’

Pros

Affordable price point

Two safety harnesses included

Taller seat height

Cons

Might be too cramped for two adult hunters

Double man stands can be quite expensive. Fortunately, Big Game offers a more affordable option in the Big Buddy, which usually starts at around $200. It can sometimes be found for much less during sales making it an ideal option for hunters on a budget. This is a very simple design that we like best for an adult and child hunter because the platform is only 38 inches wide by 12 inches deep, and the seat is the exact same width. That makes it a little too small for two adult hunters unless they both have a much smaller frame. Because it has a weight limit of 500 pounds, it’s also a good option for a larger hunter who just wants more space than a single stand.

It’s one of the easier stands to setup thanks to its smaller footprint that keeps the weight down to just 64 pounds. This is a stand that can probably be set up by two people in a pinch. There is also a little added value here because two tree stand safety harnesses are included, which will save some money. For the budget-minded hunter who doesn’t mind sacrificing a little space, this is a solid option.

Best With Hunting Blind: Realtree Double Trouble

Specs

Stand Weight: 73 Pounds

73 Pounds Weight Rating: 500 Pounds

500 Pounds Platform Size: 37” x 11.5”

37” x 11.5” Height: 18’

Pros

Affordable price point

Included blind

Lightweight

Cons

Narrow platform

The Double Trouble is one of the few two man ladder stands out there to come with a complete blind enclosure kit as part of the package. The biggest downside to this stand is the platform, which is only 11.5 inches deep and 37 inches wide. As a result, this stand is likely going to be too crowded for two full-grown adults. However, by comparison to the other options on this list, this stand may offer the best value at $220. And it’s not just because of the blind, but also for the two full body safety harnesses that are included.

We like this one for anyone taking a youngster out into the field for the first time. The Realtree Edge camo enclosure will help mask any fidgety movements by an impatient youngster. It’s also a good choice for a solo hunter who just wants a little protection from rain and snow too. The stand also only weighs 73 pounds, making it much easier to transport and set up once you find that perfect tree.

Best Adjustable: Millenium Double Ladder

Specs

Stand Weight: 103 Pounds

103 Pounds Weight Rating: 500 Pounds

500 Pounds Platform Size: 40” x 32”

40” x 32” Height: 18’

Pros

Extremely deep platform

Almost every part of the stand is adjustable

Easy to setup

Cons

Price

It’s nice to have options when setting up a ladder stand, and the Millennium Outdoors Double Ladder has them in spades. The stand tops out at 18 feet, but the height is fully adjustable all the way down to just seven feet. And the customization options don’t end there—the shooting rail and arm rests are also adjustable.

Because this stand has a double rail, that also ups the strength of the ladder sections. There’s a little more versatility in where you can set this stand because it does not require an additional tree brace. We like this platform for a younger hunter’s first time out because of the extremely deep 32-inch platform. It’s just going to give parents a little extra peace of mind to know their child has more space. It will also make this stand more comfortable for taller hunters who always feel like their legs are hanging over the edge of smaller platforms. Our one knock against this stand is the $479 price tag, which seems a little high.

Things to Consider When Buying the Best Two Man Ladder Stands

The best two man ladder stands offer a ton of comfort while hunting. The downside is that these stands are more expensive, heavier, and much harder to set up. Most are going to require a minimum of three people to raise into position and ratchet into place. Probably the best ladder stand tip we can give you is to unbox and assemble most of the stand in your garage or driveway. These stands normally come unassembled with tons of screws, washers, nuts, and bolts. These are very easy to lose in tall grass or leaf litter in the forest. It’s also going to be easier to assemble the main platform somewhere where you have access to extra tools. Some ladder stands do come packaged with simple wrenches for assembly, but it’s almost always going to be easier to use your own. Read the instructions in full before you begin.

The downside to assembling at home means you will need to transport the assembled pieces of the stand into the field. We prefer ladder stands in locations where there is easy access by a tractor, ATV, or pickup truck to make things easier. Consider where your stand is going before you start putting everything together and plan for how you will raise it once it is time to put it up. Never try to place a stand like this by yourself. They are far too heavy and bulky to be raised safely by one person.

When selecting a stand, consider the size of the primary users. Two adults will likely want a lot more space than an adult and a child. Almost no hunter regrets buying a stand that’s too large, but I’ve heard far too many hunters with buyer’s remorse for not splurging a little bit more for something with more leg and elbow room. That goes for any stand, but doubly so on a two person option.

FAQs

Do deer notice ladder stands? Some deer will and some deer won’t, depending on their age and experience with humans. This past season I had a yearling doe at the bottom rung of my ladder stand. Literally under one yard away, and she never detected me. The same thing is unlikely to happen with a 4.5-year-old buck who’s wise about hunters. At the end of the day, the stand’s placement matters. Take the time to do a proper placement based on wind direction and deer movements. If possible, it’s a good idea to set up your stand a few months before you begin to hunt to give the deer time to get used to it. Are two man ladder stands safe? Two man ladder stands are extremely safe so long as they are inspected and maintained regularly just like any other treestand. You should never use a stand that is overly rusted or has frayed support straps. Don’t forget to use a proper safety harness that keeps you safely attached to the tree from the ground to the top and back again on your descent after the hunt. If you follow proper safety protocols, this type of ladder stand is one of the safest ways to hunt. What weight capacity should I look for in a two man ladder stand? This depends on the stand’s primary use. Most two man ladder stands have a 500-pound capacity. That is likely the minimum you would want for two adult hunters in the same stand. One adult and one child hunter can likely get away with using a stand with a lesser capacity. Carefully review the capacity for the stand of your choosing to make sure you aren’t exceeding the limit before you use it. How can I make my double ladder stand more comfortable? There are several ways to do this, but I’ve found a comfortable seat goes a long way. If your stand does not have a backrest, consider picking up an aftermarket replacement seat that offers extra support. Another idea is to zip tie some extra foam padding over shooting bars and arm rests. Buying a comfortable tree stand safety harness also goes a long way towards making a long sit more comfortable. How high do ladder stands typically go? In my experience, the most common height offered by manufacturers is 15 to 18 feet high. Most double ladder stands seem to be in the 18-foot range. There are a few options for 20-foot models, but there are fewer of these on the market these days.

Final Thoughts on the Best Two Man Ladder Stands

The Muddy Stronghold was an easy choice for best two man ladder stand for us because it is the perfect balance of height, comfort, and weight. The extra features just help to add a little extra value to the affordable price point. If you’re looking for a new two man ladder stand this year, you can’t really go wrong with any of the options on this list.

