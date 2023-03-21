On Saturday, March 18, a man in Kansas called 911 to report what he believed to be human remains. The man, who has not been identified, was shed hunting when he stumbled across the bones.

Allen County Sheriff’s Office police deputies responded to the call near a town called Humbolt, about 110 miles south of Kansas City. The deputies confirmed that the remains the man found were human, but they could not identify the age or gender because the bones were badly decomposed.

“In these types of cases, investigators typically first consider individuals who have been reported missing in the area,” an official with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) told Fox News Digital.

Read Next: 10 of the Biggest Whitetail Shed Antlers Ever Found, Including Three World Record-Size Deer

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department and KBI are investigating the case, and the remains will now go through an autopsy in an effort to find and notify any family members.