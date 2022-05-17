While a good work boot may provide the protection and support needed to carry you through your workday, even boots that come with quality insoles can’t possibly cater to all the different foot shapes (and foot suffering) out there. Given that many jobs that call for work boots involve eight hours or more of walking and standing on unforgiving surfaces such as concrete, pavement, and packed earth, it simply isn’t possible to ignore an insole that isn’t cutting it.

Luckily, you don’t need to live with the stock insoles that are murder on your feet. There are numerous companies that make quality aftermarket insoles to suit high arches and flat feet while bringing relief to foot maladies like plantar fasciitis. If your dogs are barking from 9 to 5, read on to find out about the best insoles for work boots.

Things to Consider Before Buying the Best Insoles for WorkBoots

One size and shape of insole doesn’t fit all. What works for one foot can be painful and uncomfortable for another. High arches can create instability that can lead to sore knees and hips. Those with flat feet are prone to inflammation that makes the soles of their feet painfully tender. Many also suffer from dreaded heel spurs and plantar fasciitis that can make long days on a hard concrete warehouse floor practically unbearable.

Since it’s not possible for a single insole to address all these issues, it’s important to look for an insole specifically designed to meet the needs, and maladies, of your foot.

Plantar Fasciitis: Look for an insole that offers ample cushioning in the heel to protect your feet from the impacts that cause and aggravate plantar fasciitis.

High Arches: Insoles that provide semi-rigid support for the arches will add comfort while preventing you from overpronation (when your foot rolls too far inward as you apply weight to it) that can strain the muscles, tendons, and ligaments in your ankle.

Flat Feet: Avoid insoles that have arch support as this will only cause discomfort. Instead, look for insoles with ample cushioning throughout the foot that will absorb shock and protect the sensitive soles of the feet.

Size

Since most insoles are designed to be trimmed down to match your shoe size, finding a size that matches your boot size isn’t difficult. However, you also need to pay attention to the thickness of the insole. While a thick cushy insole may seem like the best one, if it hogs too much space inside your work boot, it could make the boots fit too tightly, adding to your misery. If you don’t have a lot of extra space in your boot or you need to wear thicker socks, then look for a thinner insole. Those with more room can opt for a thicker model. Likewise, if you’re buying a new set of boots and know you’ll be replacing the insole with a cushier one, consider going a half size up to make room for that thicker padding.

Materials

Insoles use gel, high-density foam, and sometimes a combination of the two to add comfort for your feet. This padding sits on top of a rigid plastic or foam base with a raised arch and heel cup that provide support and stability. The right combination of support and padding will keep your foot supported while providing cushioning that will prevent the soles of your feet from becoming sore. The most comfortable insoles for work boots will also provide bounce that reduces leg fatigue over long periods of standing and walking.

Most of the time, with insoles, you get what you pay for. While a cheaper insole may provide comfort in the short term, chances are you’ll be replacing it more often than a higher quality, pricier model.

Why It Made the Cut

The company’s broad range of color-coded insoles to suit all types of feet make it the best all-around insole we reviewed.

Key Features

Sizes: 2.5-15 (men); 6-14 (women)

2.5-15 (men); 6-14 (women) Material: High-density foam and rigid stabilizer cap

High-density foam and rigid stabilizer cap Foot Types: Flat feet to high arch

Pros

Suits a wide variety of foot types

High-density foam cushioning

Stabilizer cap adds durability and stability

Cons

More expensive than other insoles

One type of insole doesn’t fit all feet, which is why Superfeet makes so many different versions of its insoles. Rather than make a single type of insole, they make six. To avoid confusion, the company color codes them based on foot type. Green Superfeet insoles are designed for those with high arches, while Black Superfeet works well for flat feet, and Blue is designed for those who suffer from plantar fasciitis.

All of the company’s insoles are equipped with a rigid stabilizer cap that provides structure to the insoles while supporting the back of the foot. Superfeet uses high-density foam to add cushioning. The insoles suit a broad range of foot sizes and can be easily trimmed to fit your boot.

Why It Made the Cut

There are a lot of budget-priced insoles out there, but few match the quality of Dr. Scholl’s.

Key Features

Sizes: 8-14 (men)

8-14 (men) Material: High-density foam and heel cap with rigid arch support

High-density foam and heel cap with rigid arch support Foot Types: Medium arches

Pros

Deep heel with shock guard technology

Extra cushioning

Rigid guard supports arch

Cons

May not suit those with flat feet

Though Dr. Scholl’s may be one of the more affordable insole options on the market, that doesn’t mean their insoles aren’t good quality. Dr. Scholl’s uses gel technology that adds comfort while doing an excellent job of absorbing shock, which is essential for anyone who spends all day pounding their feet against an unforgiving concrete floor.

Dr. Scholl’s insoles feature a deep heel cup that provides stabilization that saves your knees, back, and hips while also reducing the shock your tootsies must absorb with each step you take. In fact, the company says its insoles have enough cushioning to keep a 300-pound man’s feet comfortable all day long. Adjacent to the heel is a reinforced arch that adds support. A cooling vent runs along the footbed, helping to promote airflow that keeps feet dry. And while they may not last as long as some of the pricier insoles out there, for what they cost, you can afford to replace them more often.

Best For Arch Support: Tread Labs Ramble

Why It Made the Cut

With four arch heights, Tread Labs makes it easy to find the one that works for the shape of your foot.

Key Features

Sizes: 4-14.5 (men) 5-14.5 (women)

4-14.5 (men) 5-14.5 (women) Material: High-density foam and heel cap with rigid arch support

High-density foam and heel cap with rigid arch support Foot Types: All varieties

Pros

Replaceable parts

Four different arch height options

Deep heel cup for impact absorption

Cons

Expensive upfront cost

Whereas most insoles go with a single-piece design, Tread Labs is one of the few that uses two pieces: a molded plastic arch and an interchangeable top that combine forces to provide cushioning, support, and shock absorption. This two-piece design adds to the lifespan of the insole. Well, at least part of it. When the top wears out, simply peel it off the base and replace it with a new one. While this design may ultimately save you money, keep in mind that the cost of a pair of Tread Labs is notably steeper compared to other insoles.

In terms of design, Tread Labs insoles have deep heel cups that absorb shock, making them suitable for those with plantar fasciitis or heel spurs. TreadLabs also come in four different arch support heights, which means they’ll work for those with flat feet or high arches. The open-cell polyurethane top allows for airflow to keep your feet dry and also has a treatment to prevent odors.

Best For Flat Feet: KEEN Utility Men’s K-20 Insole with Extra Cushion

Why It Made the Cut

Ample cushioning that runs the length of the insole provides excellent shock absorption and rebound.

Key Features

Sizes: Small, medium, large, extra large

Small, medium, large, extra large Material: High-rebound foam with medium arch support and heel cap

High-rebound foam with medium arch support and heel cap Foot Types: Flat feet

Pros

Thicks cushioning absorbs shock

Treated with anti-odor microbes

Fits Keen boots perfectly

Cons

Doesn’t provide a lot of arch support

The constant bone-jarring impact that accompanies each footfall on a concrete floor doesn’t just beat up on the soles of your feet but also your knees, hips, and ankles. Of the insoles out there, few have the cushioning power that Keen’s insoles offer. Their thick, high-density padding absorbs the force of those impacts while providing ample rebound that reduces leg fatigue. Plus, they’re coated with microbes that produce odor-fighting enzymes, so your shoes won’t stink by the time you get to the end of the workday.

If you happen to own a pair of Keen work boots, these insoles will fit perfectly inside the boot’s inner contours. If you don’t, that’s okay. Simply trim the sole to fit your boot’s interior. Just keep in mind that all that cushioning makes these pads thicker, so they won’t work for boots that already have a snug fit.

Best For Comfort: Timberland PRO Anti-Fatigue Insole

Why It Made the Cut

Thick cushioning and an inverted cone design give these insoles some of the best shock absorption of any insole we reviewed.

Key Features

Sizes: 5-15 (Mens)

5-15 (Mens) Material: High rebound foam with medium arch support and heel cap

High rebound foam with medium arch support and heel cap Foot types: Flat feet

Pros

Thick shock-absorbing cushioning

Inverted cone design returns energy to the foot

Moisture-wicking technology keeps feet dry

Cons

Thicker construction may not work for tight-fitting boots.

The inverted cone foam shape that characterizes these insoles from Timberland serves two functions. It absorbs shock with each step while providing rebound that returns energy to your foot, putting a little bounce in your step. So, not only does this make working on unforgiving hard surfaces less stressful on your joints and knees, but it also reduces leg fatigue with jobs that require a lot of standing and walking.

These insoles also incorporate Timberland’s sweat-wicking technology, helping keep your feet dry and cool. Just keep in mind that all that cushioning makes these insoles thicker than most, so if your boots are already tight, they may not work.

How We Made Our Picks

We used several criteria to review the more than two dozen insoles we reviewed down to the top five. Since no single insole design can suit all feet, we favored brands that offer design options for high arches, flat feet, and everything in the middle.

Those who wear work boots not only spend a lot of time on their feet, they also spend a lot of time on hard surfaces, so we chose insoles with thick cushioning that would absorb shock while providing some rebound to ease fatigue over long days of walking and standing. We valued high-density foam over other materials for cushioning as it lasts longer than soft insoles for work boots that will compress and eventually cease to provide cushioning. In addition to cushioning, a good insole should also provide ample support to prevent overpronation that can wear on knees and hips. Keeping that in mind, we chose insoles that provide support with heel caps and reinforced arches.

FAQs

Q: How much do insoles for work boots cost? The top insoles for work boots can vary significantly in cost. The most affordable models will run around $15 for a pair of insoles, while higher-end insoles can cost anywhere from $30 to $70. While some insoles may be more affordable, they likely won’t last as long as higher-end models. Q: Should work boots fit tight or loose? A good work boot will fit just tightly enough to provide support to the foot but should remain loose enough to allow your foot to flex and swell. If you already know you’ll be replacing a pair of new work boots’ stock insoles with new ones, consider going a size up, so the thicker replacement insole doesn’t make the boot too tight. Q: How often should you replace work boot insoles? With regular use, expect most boot insoles to last about six months. Over time the insole cushioning will eventually compress, causing the boots to become less comfortable. Q: Can I wear two insoles? You can put orthotic insoles on the top of existing insoles, which will significantly upgrade the overall cushioning of the boot’s soles. However, doubling up will only work if the added thickness of two soles doesn’t make the boot too tight for your foot. Due to the fact that orthotic soles are thicker than standard soles, you likely won’t be able to double up with two orthotic insoles and still fit your foot comfortably inside the boot.

Final Thoughts

With a broad range of styles to suit all kinds of feet and feet issues, Superfeet Green Professional-Grade Shoe Inserts are the best all-around insoles for work boots. Those looking for a budget option for their aching dogs should consider Dr. Scholl’s Heavy Duty Support Pain Relief Orthotics.