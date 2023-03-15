On March 12, a woman in Dickson, Oklahoma, was attacked and injured by a neighbor’s pet monkey. Britney Parker was looking out the window to her front porch when she noticed a monkey looking back at her. “The monkey was trying to get in my house,” she told local news channel KOKH. “I was literally hanging on my door trying to hold it closed.” Parker called the police, and when they arrived, she went outside. Then the monkey attacked her.

The pet monkey jumped on Parker’s back and started pulling out her hair. “He ripped my ear almost completely off of my head,” she said. After the attack, the monkey ran off with police in hot pursuit.

During the chase, officers heard two gunshots and found that one of Parker’s family members shot the monkey. Both Parker and the police had no idea someone owned a monkey within Dickson city limits. The owner’s name hasn’t been released, but friends who knew the monkey say his name was Jack.

Read Next: Georgia Hunter Suffers Hundreds of Bite Wounds During Brutal Dog Attack in the Woods

As for Parker, she now says her injuries will prevent her from working and that she will need plastic surgery. She says that she’s also concerned about her son playing outside in the front yard. “It is very traumatizing,” she said.