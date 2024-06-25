An apparent shark attack recently occurred off the coast of Oahu’s North Shore, resulting in the death of 49-year-old Tamayo Perry. According to local authorities, Perry’s body was found in the early afternoon on Sunday, June 23. He was pronounced dead at the scene and had suffered multiple shark bites. According to Stab Magazine, he was reportedly missing an arm and leg when officials recovered his body.

Perry, who grew up in Hawaii, was a well-known surfer and lifeguard who had also been featured as an actor in movies and T.V. shows such as Pirates of the Caribbean, Lost, and Hawaii Five-0. “Tamayo was a legendary waterman and highly respected,” said Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi in a news conference.

The tragic incident marks the first fatal shark attack of 2024 in Hawaii—and any U.S. waters. The most recent similar incident occurred in December 2023 when a shark attacked and killed a 39-year-old surfer at Maui’s Paia Bay.

According to the International Shark Attack File, fatal shark attacks are extremely rare. Most attacks are considered cases of “mistaken identity,” in which sharks confuse humans for traditional prey items like seals and sea lions.

It’s not immediately clear what species of shark was responsible for the recent fatal attack. According to the State of Hawaii, tiger sharks “are considered the most dangerous sharks in Hawaiian waters,” while white sharks are rarely encountered in the area.

Following the incident, officials have posted shark warning signs at Malaekahana Beach, where Perry died.