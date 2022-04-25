Remove the turkey breast from the refrigerator at least a half hour before cooking to take the chill off. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Rub the meat with 2 Tbsp. olive oil, then salt and pepper generously. Place the meat in a baking dish and add just enough stock and wine to cover the bottom third of the meat. (You may need more or less, depending on the size of the breast and dish.) Squeeze 1 Tbsp. juice from the lemon and reserve for later. Add the lemon halves and garlic to the broth-wine mixture. Transfer to the oven, uncovered, and cook for about 1 hour, or until an instant-read thermometer reads 150. Transfer the turkey to a plate to cool, reserving 1⁄4 cup of the pan juices.