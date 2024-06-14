In case you missed the news: Field & Stream is back in print. The first issue of the all-new F&S journal came out earlier this month, and while I’m more than a little biased, it’s fantastic. We’re already at work on the next issue, which will come out in the fall, and the editorial team is setting aside a couple of pages for one story from one lucky reader.

Interested? Here’s how it works.

Tell us a story about your dad. It can be a hunting story, a fishing story, or simply a story about time you’ve spent with him in the outdoors. If you need some inspiration, take a look at some of the essays from our “Thanks, Dad” series that we’ve been publishing this week, in honor of Father’s Day. Included in this series is a story Dave Hurteau wrote about a memorable bird hunt with his pops; an angling adventure Ryan Chelius took with his dad; and bucket-list fishing trip Keith McCafferty shared with his father.

Once you’ve got your story down, here’s how to enter our Father’s Day Contest:

Submit a story, photo, or memory about you and your dad here. It can be a video, photo, or written submission (500 words or less). Enter your name and email so we can get in contact with you. Stories must be submitted by June 23, 2024, at 11:59 pm.

The winning story or photo (only 1 winner will be chosen) will be featured in the next issue of the Field & Stream journal. The winner will also receive an 1871 Club Membership and an outdoor prize package valued at $500. Nine runner-up stories and photos will also win an 1871 Club Membership, as well as an outdoor-prize package valued at more than $400.

Good luck. And, on behalf of the gang at F&S, happy Father’s Day!