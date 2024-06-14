SHARE

In case you missed the news: Field & Stream is back in print. The first issue of the all-new F&S journal came out earlier this month, and while I’m more than a little biased, it’s fantastic. We’re already at work on the next issue, which will come out in the fall, and the editorial team is setting aside a couple of pages for one story from one lucky reader.

Interested? Here’s how it works.

Tell us a story about your dad. It can be a hunting story, a fishing story, or simply a story about time you’ve spent with him in the outdoors. If you need some inspiration, take a look at some of the essays from our “Thanks, Dad” series that we’ve been publishing this week, in honor of Father’s Day. Included in this series is a story Dave Hurteau wrote about a memorable bird hunt with his pops; an angling adventure Ryan Chelius took with his dad; and bucket-list fishing trip Keith McCafferty shared with his father.

Once you’ve got your story down, here’s how to enter our Father’s Day Contest:

  1. Submit a story, photo, or memory about you and your dad here. It can be a video, photo, or written submission (500 words or less).
  2. Enter your name and email so we can get in contact with you. 
  3. Stories must be submitted by June 23, 2024, at 11:59 pm.

The winning story or photo (only 1 winner will be chosen) will be featured in the next issue of the Field & Stream journal. The winner will also receive an 1871 Club Membership and an outdoor prize package valued at $500. Nine runner-up stories and photos will also win an 1871 Club Membership, as well as an outdoor-prize package valued at more than $400.

Good luck. And, on behalf of the gang at F&S, happy Father’s Day!

Colin Kearns
Colin Kearns

Colin Kearns is the Editor-in-Chief of Field & Stream. His media career began in 2004, when he landed the summer gig of a lifetime, as an editorial intern for Field & Stream. After college, he worked at Salt Water Sportsman magazine for three years, before joining F&S as a full-time staffer in 2008.