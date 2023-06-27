Two Texas anglers recently noodled an absolutely giant flathead catfish. Justin White and Drew Moore were noodling at Lake Tawakoni, which is east of Dallas, on June 23 when they made the epic catch. The fish will go down as one of the biggest fish ever noodled.

“[We] swam in this hole side by side at 14 feet deep and got beat up by her,” White wrote in a Facebook post. “She was not happy that we were there, but we got her controlled and got her back to the boat.”

Noodling is an alternative method of fishing that involves using your hands to grab the mouths of catfish underwater. The fish weighed in at 98.7 pounds on a certified scale. The anglers say that their catch may go down as the biggest catfish ever noodled and weighed on a certified scale. In 2021, Field & Stream reported on an Oklahoma man who noodled a 106-pounder in Texas, but that fish was released without being weighed on a certified scale.

“[We] never thought we would run into such an animal but [were] so blessed to have the opportunity to do so,” wrote White. “She was released to fight another day.”

Field & Stream will update this story with more information on the catch when it becomes available.