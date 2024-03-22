We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Most bass fishermen—or fisherwomen—are indeed fanatics. They eat, sleep, and breathe the pursuit of these popular gamefish, be they smallmouths, largemouths, or spots. And for as passionate as they are about bass fishing, they’re just as passionate about their gear. That can make them difficult to shop for. Whether it’s a fishing rod, a spinning reel, or even just a pair of polarized sunglasses, they want the best of the best. And with so many brands, styles, and options out there, how do you pick the best of the best?

We have decades of experience chasing bass at Field & Stream, and just as much experience testing gear. As such, we’ve narrowed down our favorite gear to a handful of top picks designed for anglers of all skill levels. From deck boots and rain gear to baitcasting rods and forward-facing sonar baits, these the best bass fishing gifts from brands like Huk, Abu Garcia, and Simms.

I’ve been fishing with the Abu Garcia Veritas baitcasting rod for over three years. The weight of this rod feels perfect for most bass fishing scenarios, and the one-piece blank design offers some great sensitivity. Subsequently, I don’t miss many lighter strikes. I like that lures like jigs and crankbaits provide great feedback on the bottom and structure. The rod also has an ergonomic grip that makes it comfortable to fish all day long.

The Finisher is a new addition to Berkley’s lineup of hard lures and has some incredible action. While this lure was designed primarily for forward-facing sonar, it’s highly versatile beyond that. Swim it, jig it, slow roll it—it can do it all. This lure resembles a dying minnow with incredible lateral movement, making it even more irresistible to bass. Even on a slack line, it has a nice shimmy to it as it falls. Add a few Berkley Fusion19 treble hooks and this lure is the total package.

This HUK hoodie will keep you protected from the sun’s harsh rays while you’re out on the water. It features a UPF 50+ rating, along with long sleeves and a roomy hood for added coverage. I love the large loops in the wrists that keep the sleeves from slipping. This shirt is also built to wick away extra moisture and keep you cool on hotter days. It has quickly become one of my favorite fishing shirts.

Every angler needs a good cooler for drinks and snacks during a long day on the water. The Yeti Hopper M15 is just that. When I tested this cooler, it easily held ice for three and a half days. It’s the perfect size for a bass boat or the back of a fishing kayak. The tote cooler is also quite durable. I threw it off the top of a ladder several times during my tests. Aside from picking up a little dirt, it was none the worse for wear.

I’ve been using Bubba Blade pliers for a few years now, and they have become an irreplaceable part of my tool kit. They have the best grips of any fishing pliers I’ve used, with just the right amount of tact. They have never slipped out of my hands while using them, which makes it easy to remove a stubborn hook from a largemouth’s jaw. These 6.5-inch pliers also have a side cutter and a crimper tool for added value.

You’ll no longer have to guess the weight of that big catch with the Rapala 15-pound tournament scale. This fish scale does more than just accurately record the weights of fish. It also saves the weights of each catch to allow for easy culling in a tournament. Simply clamp a number to the lip of each fish in the livewell to quickly release the smallest with each catch. It’s a breeze to use thanks to a fully interactive touchscreen display.

This spinning reel has quickly become one of my favorites in the last year that I’ve owned it, and it’s easily the sharpest looking. I currently use the 5.1:1 gear ratio version for finesse techniques. It’s dynamite for drop shot and Ned rig techniques. It’s also the smoothest I own, with six ball bearings. I put this reel on the 7-foot Daiwa Tatula Elite drop shot rod and it’s a perfect pairing.

Bass anglers spend a lot of time on their feet and a good set of fishing boots can make it a lot easier—and a lot more comfortable—to stay out longer. The Grundens Deck Boss ankle boots boast a thick cushioned insole along with gum rubber outsoles great for boat decks, slippery docks, and kayaks alike. The waterproof exterior will keep your feet dry for loading and unloading around the boat launch. The boots come in more than a dozen color options (including camo prints), so there’s something for everyone’s taste.

It’s hard to go wrong with a classic smallmouth bass lure like the Rapala original floating minnow. This thing is a fish-catching machine. I like the 2 3/4” and 3 1/2” sizes best for bass fishing applications. The floating minnow has a tight wobble that often elicits strikes when other lures fail. Work it as a jerkbait or just do a slow steady retrieve. I’ve had some good luck twitching it on the surface as a topwater. Simply put, it’s a very versatile lure and it’s worth having more than one.

Anglers who own a ton of tackle need a large storage solution, like the Bass Pro Super Magnum 3700 tackle system. It’s a soft bag that holds ten 3700 size plastic utility boxes. That’s more than enough room for plenty of jerkbaits, crankbaits, spinners, and soft plastics. We also appreciate the external pockets on the exterior, which are perfect for pliers, weights, extra hooks, and line. This is a great choice for anyone who’s rough on equipment, as the 600-denier ripstop fabric will take a beating.

This chatterbait previously won the best freshwater hard bait category at ICAST and is already a proven search bait. We love the detail of the eyes on the jighead here—it adds to the life-like action and appearance. Combine that with an excellent skirt and hook, and it’s a winning combination all around. Both largemouths and smallmouths will find the swimming action hard to resist.

We hate calling it quits on a day of fishing just because of a little rain, which is where good fishing rain gear like this Simms jacket comes in. The high quality Toray shell features a protective DWR finish to make it fully waterproof. Yet it’s lightweight enough to be comfortable in warmer climates. The cuff closures help ensure water doesn’t run down your sleeve while casting a wet rod and reel. We also love the slick, simple design of this jacket. It looks very stylish and is also usable for outdoor activities off the water.

This baitcasting reel is a great balance of performance and price. Lew’s packed five bearings into the American Hero in two different gear ratios (6.4:1 and 7.1:1) to give it a super smooth operation. It’s lightweight ,at just 7.2 ounces, which makes it a true joy to cast all day long. We also appreciate the fact they offer a left-handed version. The southpaws get ignored far too often by the major tackle manufacturers. For under $70, this reel is a true bargain.

Being able to cut through the glare and see what’s going on beneath the surface is half the battle for bass anglers. I’ve been a fan of Bajio fishing sunglasses for a few years now. It’s simply amazing how much their lenses enhance color. I’d recommend the rose mirror or violet mirror lens colors for bass. Both are designed for spotting fish in the shallows and work especially well on cloudy days for finding bass that would normally be hidden in shaded areas.

I’ve been very pleased with these gloves, which were designed by professional angler Jacob Wheeler. With a UPF 50+ level of sun protection, they’re a lifesaver for anglers like me who get sunburned easily. The silicone grips make it much easier to grip a rod for precision casting, whether you’re pitching into tight cover or skipping a lure under docks. The fingerless design allows a great deal of dexterity—I can easily tie knots without having to take them off.