We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Written By Bethany Beathard Published Sep 14, 2023 11:00 AM

Deer carts can be helpful for any hunter venturing into the woods in hopes of harvesting big game. After a successful hunt, the real work begins: getting your prized buck back to your vehicle. We all dread the “drag out!” This is where the right gear—including a good knife for field dressing—can make all the difference. Our experts have researched and reviewed the most popular deer carts from brands like Hawk, Cabela’s, and Guide Gear designed to simplify the often-challenging task of transporting your deer or gear from the woods to your truck.

Whether you’re a seasoned hunter looking to upgrade your equipment or a newcomer seeking the best tools for your upcoming hunt, our analysis will help you make an informed choice. Below are the best deer carts to make packing out a whole lot easier.

How We Picked the Best Deer Carts

As a long-time deer hunter, I am all too familiar with the dreaded “drag out” post-harvest, especially when it’s a hike back to the truck. When selecting deer carts to review, we prioritized factors such as durability, weight capacity, ease of assembly and use, portability, and overall design. We also took into account first-hand use to gauge real-world performance and reliability. Through researching and testing a wide range of deer carts, we curated a well-rounded selection that caters to various hunting preferences and needs, helping you make the best-informed decisions for your specific hunting situation.

Here are a few characteristics we evaluated:

Durability: Like all gear, a deer cart is an investment. You want one that is high quality and that can withstand multiple seasons of use.



Like all gear, a deer cart is an investment. You want one that is high quality and that can withstand multiple seasons of use. Weight Capacity: Whether you are hauling deer, quartering out an elk, or transporting gear, an appropriate weight capacity could save you a few trips. Consider your hunting demands, the most likely uses, and the size of the game you’ll be hauling.



Whether you are hauling deer, quartering out an elk, or transporting gear, an appropriate weight capacity could save you a few trips. Consider your hunting demands, the most likely uses, and the size of the game you’ll be hauling. Portability: How portable is the deer cart, and will it be easy to transport to and from the hunting location? Does it collapse or fold down? Are the wheels removable? A deer cart is supposed to increase the ease of the game retrieval, not make it more difficult.

Best Deer Carts: Reviews & Recommendations

Specs

Size: 74-1/3”L x 20-1/2”W

74-1/3”L x 20-1/2”W Weight Capacity: 500 lbs

500 lbs Material: Steel

Steel Portability: Collapsible

Pros

Heavy-duty construction with steel frame

High 500-pound weight capacity

Steel mesh deck keeps cargo off the ground

Cons

Robust design is a bit bulky to transport

The Cabela’s Deluxe Deer Cart is a robust and reliable companion for hunters facing the challenge of transporting large game from the field to their vehicle. Its heavy-duty steel frame allows for an ample weight capacity of 500 pounds, so you can confidently haul sizable game without concerns of overloading. The steel mesh deck is something I personally really appreciate and what made this my best overall pick. It prevents your load from dragging and has holes to allow drainage. The deck also keeps your deer (or equipment) off the ground and helps prevent entanglement with the frame and axle.

While assembly isn’t the easiest, the cart’s quick breakdown and collapsible storage capabilities make putting it together well worth it. With the all-steel frame, it’s easy to clean with a simple spray-down. However, it’s worth noting that the Cabela’s deer cart is relatively bulky and comes at a higher price point compared to others on this list.

Overall, this cart proves to be a dependable choice for hunters in need of a durable and efficient game transport solution.

Best Folding: Kill Shot Folding Game Cart

Specs

Size: ‎51″D x 27″W x 36″H

‎51″D x 27″W x 36″H Weight Capacity: 500 lbs

500 lbs Material: Powder-coated steel

Powder-coated steel Portability: Folds down completely and has removable wheels

Pros

Heavy-duty 3/4″ steel axle

16” wheels and heavy-duty frame

Reasonable price point

Most narrow design of all carts on this list

Cons

Heavy

The Kill Shot Game Cart is a heavy-duty and reliable choice with a sturdy steel frame that’s enhanced by a durable powder-coated finish. This ensures resistance to the elements and long-term durability. I appreciate the extra coating to prevent the metal from rusting, which can impact a cart’s longevity. The large tires provide excellent traction and shock absorption, making it adept at navigating rough and uneven terrains I often encounter during hunting.

I really like the versatile design—including the convertible handle and multiple attachment points—which allows for secure and efficient game and gear transport. However, this guy isn’t light. Be prepared for its bulk and weight, which may require more planning for getting it to your location.

Additionally, you can purchase this Kill Shot deer cart with a tow bar that attaches to an ATV or UTV. For hunters who demand a heavy-duty game cart capable of handling substantial loads and rugged conditions, the Kill Shot Game Cart is a solid choice that won’t disappoint.

Best for Rough Terrain: Hawk Crawler Deer Cart

Best for Rough Terrain SEE IT

Specs

Size: 35″D x 29″W x 8″H

35″D x 29″W x 8″H Weight Capacity: 500 lbs

500 lbs Material: Aluminum

Aluminum Portability: Handle folds over

Pros

Great mobility with 360-degree pivoting axles

Oversized polyurethane foam-filled tires don’t get flat

Versatile use for multiple terrains

500-pound weight capacity

Cons

Limited collapsibility

Oversized tires make it bulkier than others

The Hawk Crawler Deer Cart offers a balanced blend of portability, durability, and versatility. I was drawn to the oversized tires as I hunt southwest Oklahoma, where the terrain is extremely rocky and can vary drastically even in a small area. These tires are considered “no flat” because they are filled with cellular polyurethane foam. The cart’s adaptability on various terrains and its quiet operation enhances its appeal for those looking to maintain stealth during their hunts.

However, if you need a more collapsible design, consider alternatives with better compact capabilities, like the Leader Accessories Super Mag Hauler below. While the Hawk is a little more expensive than budget options, it offers a solid value proposition for those prioritizing heavy-duty designs.

Best Portable: Leader Accessories Super Mag Hauler

Specs

Size: 44.5″L x 25.5″W x 8.6″H

44.5″L x 25.5″W x 8.6″H Weight Capacity: 550 lbs

550 lbs Material: Alloy steel

Alloy steel Portability: Folds over

Pros

Equipped with 20” puncture proof tires

Two buckle strap to fix game and gear to cart

Cons

Material strap can wear out overtime

The Leader Accessories Super Mag Hauler is a dependable companion for hunters looking to streamline the process of transporting game and equipment. With a robust steel frame and reinforced components, it is very durable and is capable of enduring the rugged conditions encountered during hunting expeditions. Its notable 550-pound weight capacity adds to its appeal, allowing you to confidently transport large game with ease.

What sets this deer cart apart is its versatile configuration, offering both single-wheel and dual-wheel options to adapt to various terrains and load sizes. The functional handle design is comfortable to maneuver, even in challenging outdoor environments. Sure, it has as higher price tag, but it’s worth it when it will last you for plenty of whitetail seasons to come.

Best Weight Capacity: Rage Powersports Kill Shot Big Game Hauler

Best Weight Capacity SEE IT

Specs

Size: 63″ L x 23.5″ W x 49″ H

63″ L x 23.5″ W x 49″ H Weight Capacity: 750 lbs

750 lbs Material: Powder-coated steel

Powder-coated steel Portability: Folds down completely, wheels are removable

Pros

Impressive weight capacity of 750 pounds

Adjustable handle

20” solid rubber wheels

Cons

More expensive

The Rage Powersports Big Game Hauler is a heavy-duty workhorse designed to simplify the demanding task of transporting large game and gear. The main highlight is its remarkable weight capacity of 750 pounds, allowing you to haul hefty game and gear loads with ease. The rugged steel construction ensures long-lasting durability, capable of enduring the harshest outdoor conditions. While its size and weight may present some logistical challenges—particularly during transport—its ergonomic handle and user-friendly design make it surprisingly manageable in the field.

However, you’ll have to invest a bit more in this game hauler, as it falls in the higher price range. But if you prioritize durability, heavy-duty, and uncompromising performance, the Rage deer cart is a formidable choice that can significantly enhance the efficiency of your hunting expeditions.

Best Budget: Guide Gear Deluxe Deer Cart

Specs

Size: ‎36.5” L x 21.25” W x 5.5” H

‎36.5” L x 21.25” W x 5.5” H Weight Capacity: 300 lbs

300 lbs Material: ‎Stainless steel and alloy steel

‎Stainless steel and alloy steel Portability: Collapsible with removable wheels

Pros

Puncture-proof, solid-rubber spoked wheels

Can collapse down easily

More affordable at under $100

Cons

Lacks some of the additional features and adjustability found in more premium deer carts

The Guide Gear Deluxe Deer Cart has a commendable set of specifications for its budget-friendly price. With a sturdy steel construction, it can comfortably handle game or gear loads of up to 300 pounds. The cart measures approximately 21.5 inches wide and 65 inches long, providing ample space for securing your prized harvest. Don’t be fooled by its size—it weighs under 30 pounds, so it’s easy to transport. Plus, the folding frame and removable wheels ensure convenient storage.

The cart’s solid rubber tires—though not as cushioned as air-filled ones—offer durability and reliability. While this deer cart lacks some of the additional and adjustable features of other more expensive carts we tested, you can’t beat the value for under $100.

What to Consider When Choosing a Deer Cart

I want my gear to work for me and increase my efficiency out in the field. It’s even better if it lasts for multiple seasons of use. As hunters, we’re often already battling Mother Nature’s elements, so a deer cart can significantly lighten the workload. To choose a deer cart that best suits your hunting needs, consider these factors.

Weight Capacity

Ensure the cart can handle the weight of the game you typically hunt. Keep in mind the weight of any additional gear or equipment you’ll need to transport, too. Overloading a deer cart can put stress on its frame, wheels, and other components, potentially leading to premature wear and tear. Fortunately, there are some great high-capacity options out there. Choosing a cart with an appropriate weight capacity ensures its longevity and durability.

Wheel Type

A deer cart’s wheels are very important as they can make it easier to maneuver. Larger air-filled tires offer better traction and smoother rolling, so they’re better for rough terrain where you have to navigate tree roots or rocks. On the other hand, smaller solid tires work well on smoother ground. The type of wheels can also affect how weight is distributed, which prevents the cart from tipping over when hauling heavy game.

Portability and Storage

Assess how easy it is to transport the deer cart to and from your hunting location. Look for models that are foldable or that have removable wheels for convenience. Check the cart’s dimensions to make sure it’ll fit in your vehicle or truck bed. Consider how easy it is to set up and take down the cart. Some hunters prefer carts that can be quickly assembled in the field.

FAQs

Q: Do you really need a deer cart? While it’s not necessary, a deer cart can make transporting a harvested deer or gear much easier. It’s a valuable piece of equipment for hunters who want to ease the effort of getting their game back to their vehicle. However, whether you need one depends on factors like the distance to travel, the terrain, and your physical capabilities. Q: How much do deer carts cost? The cost of deer carts can vary widely depending on the brand, features, and materials. Basic models can start at around $50, while more advanced or heavy-duty options can range from $100 to $300 or more. Q: Are deer carts suitable for all types of terrain? Deer carts work well on various terrains, but their effectiveness may vary. They are most suitable for relatively flat or moderately uneven ground. In rugged or heavily forested terrain, their maneuverability may be limited, so take into account the wheel type and heavy-duty design.

Best Deer Carts: Final Thoughts

It’s no secret that a deer cart can be a game-changer. These rugged haulers aid in transporting harvested game and loads of gear more efficiently and conveniently in the field. From budget-friendly options that deliver reliable performance to heavy-duty carts built to tackle the most demanding scenarios, there’s a deer cart to suit every hunter’s needs and preferences.

Whether you’re navigating wooded terrain, open fields, or rugged backcountry, these game carts stand ready to lighten the load and enhance the overall hunting experience. As you embark on your next hunting adventure, remember that the best deer carts aren’t just a piece of gear; they’re a trusted companion that simplifies the journey from the hunt to the harvest, allowing you to focus on what truly matters—the thrill of the chase and the beauty of the wilderness.

Why Trust Us

For more than 125 years, Field & Stream has been providing readers with honest and authentic coverage of outdoor gear. Our writers and editors eat, sleep, and breathe the outdoors, and that passion comes through in our product reviews. You can count on F&S to keep you up to date on the best new gear. And when we write about a product—whether it’s a bass lure or a backpack—we cover the good and the bad, so you know exactly what to expect before you decide to make a purchase.