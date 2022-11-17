We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Published Nov 17, 2022

Nothing gets me in the gift-giving spirit like roaming through a big box retailer, and for outdoor gear, Bass Pro Shops has got to be the biggest name. You used to spend days flipping through a catalog, or hours perusing the store, but now you can just hop online, find a product, and have it shipped directly to you (or your giftee) or get it delivered to your nearest Bass Pro for curbside pickup.

Sure, it may take away from the romance of gift giving, but it also gets rid of the headache of crowds and lines. You have the stock and convenience of a big box retailer, but the luxury of shopping from your own couch. To make your holiday shopping even easier, we’ve compiled this list of some of our favorite giftable gear, from fishing rods and reels to trail cams and rangefinders.

If you’re looking for the best gifts at Bass Pro Shops, or sister site Cabela’s, we’ve got you covered.

Fishing Gifts

From our best fishing reels awards, the top spinning, baitcasting, and fly reels are all available at Bass Pro. For spinning, Shimano’s Stradic FL is simple, versatile, and durable. It’s got a solid drag in each size. It launches lures, and runs whisper quiet.

If your giftee is into the finer things in life—and someone who prefers fly fishing to spin fishing—you can’t go wrong with a Hydros from Orvis. The design has been pared down in its last few iterations, removing anything unnecessary and leaving a super lightweight reel. But within that light reel, nothing is compromised. You get easily adjustable drag that’s also beefed up with stacked carbon and stainless steel washers and an upgraded seal.

Maybe you’re getting a gift for a bass nut. Not as stuffy as the fly fisherman, but just as (maybe more) obsessive about their gear. Abu Garcia’s Revo Rocket is our standout baitcaster. You can rip lures in with a 10.1:1 gear ratio—pulling in 41-feet of line with a single turn. Internally, you’ve got 10+1 corrosion-resistant bearings to keep things smooth. Externally, you’ve got a super tough alloy frame and side plates. It’s lightweight, durable, and capable. Everything your bass bum needs.

The Panoptix is Garmin’s flagship transducer system. The first time you use it, the live scanning sonar feels like a revelation—you’re practically down there amongst the fish and structure. The sonar will look out as far as 200-feet from the boat, so it’s almost guaranteed more powerful than whatever they’re working with right now.

Pair that Panoptix Transducer with one of Garmin’s ECHOMAP Fish Finder/Chartplotter combos. They come with a less powerful transducer, if you want to skimp on the Panoptix, but the 93sv is the top of the ECHOMAP line. With a 9-inch sunlight-readable display and preloaded LakeVü g3 inland maps, it’s the perfect accompaniment to that fancy new bass boat.

Hunting Gifts

SpyPoint’s Flex is one of our favorite trail cams for a couple reasons:

1. It runs on both of SpyPoint’s supported cellular networks, Verizon and Nationwide. That means you don’t have to fiddle around figuring out which model to buy—you just get the one and use one of the two preactivated SIM cards they gave you.

2. It shoots 33MP photos and 1080p video. That video option really comes in handy so you can place your cam on game trails and water crossings, anywhere your animal is guaranteed to be but always moving.

3. It supports a 512GB microSD card. 1080p video takes up a lot of storage. This helps out. The memory card is sold separate, though. We like this deal at Amazon right now.

Ultimately, range time is what helps you make accurate shots. But when you’re out in the field, a rangefinder will do wonders for making sure you take your animal as clean and ethical as possible. Hunters out west will know all about good rangefinders, but even treestand bowhunters could benefit from the extra piece of tech. As far as rangefinders go, this Sig Sauer model will be at the top of any shooter’s list.

Nothing ruins a day like bad boots. Thankfully Danner is in the business of making damn good pairs of boots. Sturdy enough to keep you walking all day. Warm but not too warm. Tall enough in case you stumble upon an unfriendly reptile. Everything you need.

And while sturdy women’s gear can feel tougher to find, Danner has you covered there as well. The 400-gram Thinsulate is warm, but not too warm. The poly footbed and midsole absorbs shock. The nylon accents cut down on weight, and the leather throughout will stand the test of time. A near perfect pair of boots.

Ask the hunter in your life their most prized piece of hunting gear and it’s probably their gun. It’s what really does the business. Pelican cases are the standard bearer for protecting guns. Get this for your hunter, and their gun will be protected for life. They’ll thank you every time they pull it from the safe to the case.

Backcountry Electronics

You might not think of a smartwatch as the most usable backcountry electronic, but with Garmin’s GPS capability and the watch’s solar charging feature, it can be an immensely useful tool. We wrote up a full review of the watch, but just know that if you intend to gift a smartwatch to the outdoors person in your life, this is the one they want.

Something with a more apparent backcountry application that we have also tested is Garmin’s inReach Mini 2. Easy to set up, user friendly, and a fraction of the size of other Garmin models, the inReach Mini 2 is the brand’s best solar communicator yet.

If you want to go a little further, gift a Garmin Montana 700i. Like the inReach Mini, it’ll always keep them on the map, but they’ll get a 5-inch touchscreen to actually view their location themselves.

More Great Gifts

The biggest name of the pellet grill revolution for a reason, Traeger’s pellet smokers take all the guesswork out of smoking. Just load up the fuel, set a temp, and leave it be. Grillmasters and novices alike will love the ease at which they can execute their recipes. You can get the larger Traeger 780, but honestly, the 575 is big enough for most people.

Give this meat grinder as a gift. Show them this venison burger recipe. Thank us later.

If you’re buying gifts for a teenager, they’ll probably want one of these. Don’t ask me why, I don’t know. All I know is these truckers became some sort of fashion statement on TikTok, and now my nephew and all his friends wear them.