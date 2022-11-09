The 20 Best Gifts at Cabela’s This Year

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Cabela’s has been a trusted retailer and manufacturer in the hunting and fishing world for over 60 years for one simple reason—they sell quality hunting and fishing gear. They have such a loyal following that we put together this list of some of the best gear, gifts, and deals going on at Cabela’s right now. If you don’t find the right gift on this list (which will be difficult), make sure to check back in on Black Friday for more great ideas and sales at Cabela’s.

Hunting Gifts

Fishing Gifts

I just came off a duck hunt in Northern Colorado where my spread consisted of 12 Northern Flight mallards and a mixture of other Northern Flight decoys. We were just short of a two-man limit and the ducks decoyed perfectly. For the waterfowl obsessed (myself included), decoy addiction is a real thing. I have hundreds of decoys in my garage, from full bodies to fully flocked patterns. While there are fancier and more expensive decoys on the market, these Northern Flight dekes look great on the water and get the job done. For $60 (on sale now at Cabela’s for $50), you can’t beat the realism, durability, and effectiveness.

The author with a two-man bag of ducks shot over Northern Flight mallard, pintail, and gadwall decoys in Northern Colorado. Ryan Chelius

Breaking into the cellular trail cam game is intimidating. For one, it’s usually expensive. Then there are apps, network providers, and fancy features to figure out. The new Moultrie Mobile Edge cam eliminates many of these issues, including the high price tag. For $100 (on sale now for $80 at Cabela’s) you can start your wireless trail cam scouting on a budget and get images uploaded right to your phone. Our trail cam expert, Scott Bestul, put the new Edge to the test, and it also made the cut in our roundup of the best cellular trail cameras of 2022 thanks to the simple and easy-to-use features like species recognition and animal charting.

If I don’t have a steady rest I won’t take the shot. It’s that simple. I hunted with the Primos tripod shooting stick while chasing Merriam’s turkeys in Montana. What impressed me most was how easy it was to adjust the height and angle of the sticks with a push of a button. Unlike traditional tripods, the legs of the Primos shooting tripod adjust simultaneously with a push of the trigger. This allows for almost a perfect shooting rest no matter the terrain. There are two different models that allow for different height adjustments. For a taller guy like me (6’ 2”), I went for the longer model that adjusts from 18 inches to 38 inches. The quick detach yoke system also allows for an easy transition between optics and shooting gear.

There is no way around it. I am a full-blown decoy addict. This means I am constantly searching for the perfect decoys, and I’ll let you in on a secret: They don’t exist. But the Avian-X topflight flocked mallards are the closest I’ve come to finding the perfect decoys. They are realistic and durable and they ride well in the water. My favorite feature is the flocked heads on the drakes and the realistic paint job. The finish on these decoys keeps them from reflecting sunlight, unlike many other decoy models. You can get a dozen mallards for $190 (on sale for $170 right now at Cabela’s) or six pintails (not flocked) for $120. Sure, it’s a bit more money, but if you’re like me and searching for that perfect decoy, this will get you pretty darn close.

This is my second waterfowl season with a Benelli Super Black Eagle 3 and I swear that I shoot better with this shotgun than any other. The first time I ever shot an SBE 3 was on a sea duck hunt in Northern Massachusetts. I was there with three other writers to test out the—at the time new—Benelli BE.S.T coating which provides abrasion and corrosion resistance. Quickly after that hunt, I picked up my own SBE3 and never looked back. I have one chambered in a 12 gauge but it almost feels like a 20. This gun is light and super easy to swing. I’m a big fan of inertia guns because they are reliable in the cold, and ducks like the cold. The biggest complaint I’ve heard from other shooters is that the Benelli patterns high. While I personally don’t experience this issue, it comes with adjustable shims that can alter the cast and drop of the gun.

The Super Black Eagle 3 performed well in a sea duck hunt in the harsh conditions of the Atlantic Ocean. Ryan Chelius

How much is your loved one’s life worth? I only ask because the Garmin 66i GPS and communicator could save their life if things go wrong in the backcountry. I don’t head into the mountains without mine and it gives my family and friends peace of mind knowing I can reach them at any moment. You can send and receive text messages through the inReach satellite technology no matter where you are. You need a subscription plan to access messaging but Garmin offers multiple plans at affordable prices. If things head south really fast, the 66i features an SOS button that connects you to the GEOS 24/7 search-and-rescue monitoring center. Other features include preloaded maps, weather forecasts, waypoint storage, and more.

Bow and accessory hooks are some of the most underrated pieces of gear for whitetail hunters. I’m not just talking about those who hunt in elevated tree stands but also about the old-school guys who sit at the base of a tree. Having somewhere to hang your pack, bow, or gun is critical to minimize movement and noise in the woods. This combo from Muddy is a useful and practical piece of gear that all deer hunters can use in the woods. It’s your ticket if you’re looking for a budget-friendly gift for a hunter this year.

Processing game is hard work, but it’s even harder if you don’t have the right tools. The Outdoor Edge processing set comes with everything you need. Last spring, at my turkey camp, I used this set to process four turkeys and I’ve also used it to gut and process deer. The bone saw is perfect for cutting through ribs, legs, or any other hard bones on an animal. The stainless steel construction paired with a hard-sided case makes sure these tools will last you season after season. You can save $10 on this processing set right now at Cabela’s.

The biggest factor in a successful waterfowl hunt is your hide. If anything looks out of the ordinary, birds are going to flair and skirt your decoy spread. This is even more important when hunting dry fields or areas with little back cover. A good layout blind allows you maximum concealment while staying comfortable in a good shooting position. The Northern Flight renegade series layout blind is easy to set up, comfortable, and disappears. It has a waterproof and reinforced bottom that can handle the worst conditions (great duck weather).

If I could only recommend one piece of Sitka gear for waterfowl hunters it would be the Dakota Hoodie. It is my go-to from mid season to late season. It serves as a good outer layer in the early season and a perfect mid-layer in late season. The Dakota Hoodie is extremely warm and comfortable, plus the windstopper technology blocks the blistering cold and keeps you in the marsh longer. I wear this pullover from October to January and rarely have to add an outer layer over it. It is the most versatile piece of waterfowl clothing I own.

Hunting with a good upland vest is a game changer. The Cabela’s pro vest is a simple design with everything the dedicated upland hunter needs. The spacious game bag has a blood-proof lining and the entire vest is made from durable ripstop polyester. The two cargo pockets are perfect for holding a mess of shells and other accessories.

If you haven’t used an eclectic fillet knife, you’re missing out. This lithium-ion powered fillet knife cuts through fish like butter. I’ve used it on a variety of saltwater fish and it has never let me down. The long 8.5-inch handle has a non-slip grip paired with a trigger guard for ultimate safety. The set comes with four interchangeable blades of various sizes that are all made from stainless steel. The battery life on this knife is good and comes with two lithium-ion batteries and a charging cord. This fillet set usually sells for $170 but is on sale right now for $116 at Cabela’s.

You can save $350 on the state-of-the-art Garmin Echomap UHD 93sv right now at Cabela’s. This high-end fish finder includes high-definition clearview and sideview scanning sonars. It also has preloaded Navionics maps with data from various fisheries across the country. The 9-inch touchscreen makes it easy to see and control while on the water. Plus, the quick-release bail mount is perfect for safe storage and mobility.

The Curado DC reel changed the world of baitcasting. The “DC” stands for digital control braking technology which monitors the reel’s spool speed to prevent backlashes. Anyone who has ever cast a baitcasting reel knows the frustration of a backlash. This reel takes that problem away and allows you to focus on making accurate casts without worrying about getting a big birds nest.

You are looking at the best new saltwater spinning reel in 2022. The Penn Authority is built for the saltwater obsessed. Made from a solid piece of metal with a stainless steel gear train and pinion gear, it’s extremely durable against corrosive saltwater and the harsh elements anglers find themselves in. This means the authority will work like new even if you drop it in the surf. It comes in sizes 2500–10500 with a 12+1 bearing system. This won’t be a cheap gift (it starts at $529.95), but it’s worth it for the dedicated saltwater angler.

If you are shopping for beginner or intermediate anglers, the Lew’s custom XP combo is the perfect gift. It is a basic rod and reel combo with solid construction and easy casting ability. The reel has an aluminum body and a stainless steel bearing system for increased durability. The rod is a one-piece blank that comes in sizes of 6-foot-9 or 7 feet. The latter option is perfect for new anglers getting into bass fishing and other freshwater species.

I’ve had more success with this soft plastic lizard than any other bass lure I’ve ever used. Granted, I fish this lure the majority of the time, but that’s because it works. You can rig it in a variety of ways whether you like to throw Texas rigs or drop shots. I’ve even had tremendous success trolling the lizard—I know, it isn’t conventional, but it works. I’ve caught everything on this lizard from smallies and largemouths to pike and pickerel. The five fluttering appendages give this soft plastic incredible action in the water and the fish can’t resist it.

The author with a 3-pound, 12-ounce largemouth bass caught on the Zoom Lizzard. Ryan Chelius

I’m not sure how much more realistic a lure can get. The LiveTarget fleeing shrimp is the most detailed and lifelike lure I’ve ever seen. I love that the line attaches to the back of the lure, replicating a shrimp’s defense position. The silicone skirt brings even more realism to the lure by adding more movement to the legs. This hard bait will work for a variety of inshore saltwater species including redfish, snook, flounder, and sea trout.

The Orvis Clearwater was one of the standouts in our fly rod test this year. Not only was it our choice for the best value fly rod, but it held its own among the premium rods. It is one of the best all-around fly rods on the market, and for its value, you can’t beat it. The rod is extremely easy to cast and has a great feel. Since the test, I’ve caught plenty of trout on this rod with streamers, nymphs, and dry flies. It has a medium-fast action and throws consistent tight loops. On the casting lawn, I was able to hit the 70-foot mark again and again with this rod. Our Executive Editor, Dave Hurteau, was able to hit 90 feet consistently without issue. This rod pulls above its weight and can handle any trout situation.

A good pair of fishing waders are worth the investment as they’re arguably the most important fly fishing accessory. The re-engineered Simms G3 wader sports a 4-layer Gore-Tex fabric on the legs and a 3-layer Gore-Tex fabric in the upper. They are extremely durable and even more comfortable. Our Editor-in-Chief, Colin Kearns, had the opportunity to test out the G3 Guide Waders when they were released and he’s had nothing but great things to say about them. I haven’t had the chance to try out a pair but I’ve talked to many anglers who have and they all say the same thing—it’s one of the best waders they’ve ever worn.

The Columbia PFG Terminal Tackle long-sleeve shirt is ideal for long days on the water in high temps. It has a rating of UPF 50 sun protection and moisture-wicking technology. I wear mine all summer long whether it’s on the river or in the blazing heat of Florida. I even use it as a mid-layer once fall fishing rolls around.