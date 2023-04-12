We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

You may be thinking that rifle bipods are pretty much all the same and that all you’ve got to do is decide on a budget and mounting preference and start shopping. On the surface, that’s all fine and dandy, but there’s a little bit more to it. The bipod that works best on a backcountry hunt of a lifetime probably won’t be the best for a precision competitor looking to get the best score.

There’s a reason why people use different rifles for different purposes, and the same goes for choosing one of the best rifle bipods, which we’ve reviewed and ranked below.

How We Picked the Best Rifle Bipods

From simple budget options for the range to high-end, long-range shooting rigs, I’ve shot rifles equipped with a whole host of different types of bipods, each one being suited to different applications. I’ve learned what works, what doesn’t, when something is overkill, and when something is undervalued, too. When it comes down to how to choose a bipod for a rifle, I evaluate them using the following criteria:

Build Quality: A bipod is only as good as the materials that make it, and not all materials are created equal. You want to make sure that it mounts solidly, stays put, and holds steady under the conditions you’ll most likely be using it.



A bipod is only as good as the materials that make it, and not all materials are created equal. You want to make sure that it mounts solidly, stays put, and holds steady under the conditions you’ll most likely be using it. Features: Are the features, adjustment options, and mounting platforms on a given bipod adequate for what I’ll be doing with it? Conversely, are there more gimmicky features than necessary just so the manufacturer can charge more?



Are the features, adjustment options, and mounting platforms on a given bipod adequate for what I’ll be doing with it? Conversely, are there more gimmicky features than necessary just so the manufacturer can charge more? Cost: Does this rifle bipod provide enough features and benefits to justify the amount of money it costs? Or is there another option out there that’s similar in price but offers more bang for the buck?

Best Rifle Bipods: Reviews & Recommendations

Best Overall: Warne Skyline Precision

Specs

Weight: 16.5 ounces

16.5 ounces Hardcoat anodized finish

22° total cant and 44° total pan

Pros

Designed and made in the USA

Easy one-handed adjustment

Picatinny or ARCA attachment options

Cons

Most expensive on the list

Strength, ergonomics, and function all combine to create an overall fantastic rifle bipod. Known for their scope mounts, Warne’s motto is “confidence in every shot,” and that’s just as true for scope mounts as it is for a bipod. The Skyline Precision bipod is built to last from aluminum and steel. With a hardcoat anodized finish, it will stand up to years of hunting, competing, and target shooting and still look great. The legs deploy quickly in three different positions and offer easy one-handed adjustment. With smooth cant and pan ability, you can make the best shot in less-than-ideal conditions and on uneven terrain. Of course, all of this comes at a price, but you get what you pay for. Buy once, cry once.

Best Budget: Magpul Bipod

Specs

Weight: 11 ounces

11 ounces Made of polymer and steel

Available in black or FDE

Low stack height of 1.73” folded

Pros

Highly versatile

Removable rubber feet compatible with most aftermarket options

No buttons or levers needed for deployment

Cons

Price point has limitations, so don’t expect precision performance

By providing high quality products at affordable price points, Magpul has cemented their place in the firearms accessory world, and their bipods are no exception. Available in five different mounting options, this one can be attached to just about any rifle and won’t break the bank while doing it. By utilizing polymer as one of the main construction materials, this bipod is durable yet lightweight. The legs have multiple ½ adjustments for height and can easily be manipulated even while wearing gloves. When not in use, the bipod stows quickly and easily in a very small footprint that won’t get in the way.

Best for Hunting: Spartan Javelin Pro Hunt

Best for Hunting SEE IT

Specs

Weight: 6.3 ounces

6.3 ounces Magnetic attachment

30° total cant and 60° total pan

Pros

Super lightweight for backcountry hunts

Tungsten carbide feet offer superb grip with tethered rubber caps

Modular design accepts wide variety of legs for different uses

Cons

Price really starts to add up once you start adding accessories

With an innovative mounting system and lightweight materials, this bipod was designed with the hardcore hunter in mind. When you spend hours on end traversing unforgiving terrain, the weight of your rifle on your shoulder can take a toll. Spartan’s magnetic mounting system allows you to carry a bipod separately and then mount it quickly and solidly with magnets when you’re ready to get in place for your shot. Weighing in at just 6.3 ounces, it will add incredibly little weight to your pack or rifle. In fact, it’s the lightest bipod on this list, but it doesn’t snag our best lightweight spot because costs really add up with accessories like different legs, feet, and holsters.

Best Lightweight: Atlas V8

Specs

Weight: 11 ounces

11 ounces Five different leg positions

30° total cant and 30° total pan

Pros

Heavy duty knurling ensures good grip

Easy to mount

Easily switch feet for use on different types of terrain

Cons

If weight is of equal concern as price, then look elsewhere

While not the lightest on this list, it’s the lightest one with the most versatility for shooters of all kinds, and that’s why it takes the best lightweight spot here. With five different leg positions and four inches of height adjustment, the Atlas V8 offers plenty of adjustment for different applications while not sacrificing the stability in its hardcoat anodized aluminum and heat treated stainless steel construction. This bipod is equally at home on a precision target rifle as it is on a hunting rig or a tactical setup that gets used hard. All of the parts that you need to touch for adjustment and deployment have heavy duty knurling on them to ensure that you’ll get a proper grip even in gloved or wet hands. If you’re looking for the best lightweight bipod with optimal performance, this is it. Beware, however, that it comes at a price—literally.

Best for Precision Shooters: Harris S-BR

Best for Precision Shooters SEE IT

Specs

Weight: 13 ounces

13 ounces ½” leg adjustment increments

Spring-loaded legs for positive deployment and stowing

Built-in sling swivel stud

Pros

Swivels/tilts to accommodate uneven terrain

Made in the USA

Multiple adapters are available for use on a wide variety of rifles

Cons

Leg springs require periodic oiling to keep from rusting or sticking

Designed with benchrest shooters in mind, it doesn’t get much more precise than that. Harris is known to make some of the nicest bipods for all different types of applications, and this one is no different. The spring-loaded legs allow for easy deployment and stowing with the added knowledge that they’re not going anywhere once you put them in position. From there, you can make precision ½ inch adjustments to get exactly where you need to be on target. If you need even more adjustment options, you can swivel/tilt the rifle on the bipod. The aluminum and anodized steel construction allow for a solid yet lightweight bipod that’s sure to help improve your benchrest performance.

What to Consider When Choosing a Rifle Bipod

Obviously, the final decision is up to you, but if you decide that your next gun-related purchase is going to be a rifle bipod, then here are some of the things you should think about before parting with your hard-earned money:

Intended Use

How are you planning on using the bipod? Will it be on a backcountry hunt or mainly for stationary range shooting? While there are plenty of options out there that fill both of those needs, there’s a reason that specialty bipods exist and why you wouldn’t use a benchrest bipod on an ultra lightweight hunting rifle.

Price

Price isn’t always indicative of quality. There are plenty of overpriced pieces of junk on the market and there are equal numbers of underpriced overperformers. Figure out your budget and then focus on use and features. This will allow you to find exactly what you need at a price you can afford.

FAQs

Are bipods worth it for rifles? Yes, bipods are always worth adding to a rifle. Simply put, I can’t think of any situation where having the option to use a bipod when making a shot would be a hindrance instead of an advantage. What is the best bipod height for a hunting rifle? There is no one best bipod height for a hunting rifle. This will all depend on how you intend to use your rifle while hunting. Picking a bipod with more height adjustments is preferable to one with less. You can always use less of the available height, but you can’t add more where it doesn’t exist. What rifle bipod does the military use? Harris and Atlas are the two tripod brands that are most often used by the US military. Of course, there are always exceptions to this.

Final Thoughts on the Best Rifle Bipods

Like the top shooting rests or the top reviewed tripods for hunting, the best rifle bipods are the ones that help hold you steady when you need it but also don’t get in the way when not in use. If you’re interested in finding out how the right bipod can help improve your shooting, check out one of these top options.

Why Trust Us

For more than 125 years, Field & Stream has been providing readers with honest and authentic coverage of outdoor gear. Our writers and editors eat, sleep, and breathe the outdoors, and that passion comes through in our product reviews. You can count on F&S to keep you up to date on the best new gear. And when we write about a product—whether it’s a bass lure or a backpack—we cover the good and the bad, so you know exactly what to expect before you decide to make a purchase.