Published Sep 28, 2023

There’s a difference between rifle slings and rifle straps. The best rifle slings have adjustable loops to help you build a stable shooting position. Rifle straps, on the other hand, are designed for carrying a rifle. Some straps can be used as slings, but they’re best at carrying a rifle comfortably. Slings can be used for carrying a rifle, too, but they generally don’t work as well as a rifle strap. Whichever you choose, we feel that the 10 recommendations below are some of the best rifle slings and straps out there.

Each sling and strap was mounted to a Mauser M18 Savanna with a Leupold VX-3HD 4.5-14X40 scope. We first tested the slings in a timed snap-shooting drill on a 25-yard deer silhouette target using a Pact Club Timer III. We used the drill to time how fast it would take to bring the rifle from various positions—taking one shot from American carry (over the right shoulder), one from European carry (over the left shoulder with the rifle on the front of the body), and one from African carry (muzzle down over the left shoulder).

We then tested the rifle slings and any rifle straps that could be used as slings in various field positions. For slings with adjustable front loops, we shot with the hasty position in standing, kneeling, and prone. We also shot with a tricep/sniper position with the trigger arm braced in a sling. The slings were evaluated based on how steady we could hold them on target and our ability to get hits on a 100-yard steel plate.

To test how effective a strap or sling was for carrying a rifle, we hiked with each sling in American carry. We repeated this test with a backpack on for a “backpack score,” with the rifle slung over the backpack strap. Each sling and strap was also given a score based on whether you could carry the rifle hands-free and if the rifle slipped in rough terrain. Finally, we evaluated the slings and straps on how well-built they are, noting hardware and material quality.

How We Score Rifle Slings

We scored each rifle sling and strap for the following categories using the test rubric above. We then added the scores below for a combined score of up to 100 points.

Rifle Carry Test (20 points)

Rifle Carry Test With Backpack (20 Points)

Snap Shooting Test (20 points)

Field Position Test (20 points)

Quality of Construction (20 points)

The author tests the Allen Hypa-Lite Bruiser Deer Hunting Rifle Sling. Matthew Every

Best Overall Rifle Sling: Galco Riflemann (Score: 98)

Pros

Accommodates multiple braced positions

Versatile carry options

Cons

It’s periodically out of stock

This is arguably the most practical rifle sling a shooter can own. Designed by F&S Shooting Editor, Richard Mann, the Riflemann sling is made of nylon webbing and suede. It has a front loop for slinging up in hasty/military position, Safari Ching style, and traditional Ching Sling style braced positions, and a quick-adust strap to sling up with a triceps/sniper technique. Whichever position you decide to shoot from, the Riflemann sling gives you more stability which equals more hits on target.

Without a doubt, the Riflemann sling excelled in the field position portion of the test. We were able to keep shots from multiple unsupported positions within an 8-inch circle at 100 yards from standing, kneeling, and prone. During the carry test, the slings swede backing helped keep the rifle in place, and the padded rest was comfortable. The sling did need support when carrying with a backpack, but just about any sling without a rubber backing will. And without rubber, the Riflemann sling is less likely to get caught on clothing should you need to get your rifle ready quickly.

Best Overall Rifle Strap: Quake The Claw Slimline

Pros

Rubber pad keeps rifle from slipping off the shoulder

Rugged construction

Affordable

Cons

Doesn’t adjust quickly

Can’t be used for shooting positions

I’ve carried a Quake rifle strap for four years and have seen them used all over the country. This rifle strap really shines when used with a backpack. The Slimline version we tested tucks in securely over a backpack strap and will keep a gun from slipping, letting you use both hands for glassing or hiking with trekking poles. The Quake strap works well without a backpack on, too, in just about any terrain.

The rubber pad on Quake slings is its biggest selling point, and it helped our test model excel during the backpack and carry test. Western hunters who find themselves hunting from a backpack for days on end will appreciate a strap like the Quake. The Slimline is also lighter and easier to maneuver than versions with wider rubber pads. On the downside, you need two hands to adjust this strap, which holds it back from slinging up in a tricep/sniper braced position on the fly. But the Quake strap does what it’s designed to do, and it costs less than two Bic Mac meals at McDonald’s.

Best Quality Rifle Sling: Ron Brown Custom 1907 Service Rifle Sling (Score: 95)

Pros

Exceptional quality

Allows for multiple braced positions

Cons

Heavy

Not compatible with some sling swivels

The M1907 sling has been used in both WWI and WWII on rifles like the 1903 Springfield and M1 Garand. Many companies make clones of the original M1907, but few will match up to a Ron Brown Custom sling. When it came to leather quality, build quality, appearance, and construction, Ron Brown’s M1907 Service Rifle sling had every other sling in our test beat. With stamped numbers, custom options, perfectly executed stitching, and robust mil-spec hardware, this is a sling that you’ll undoubtedly pass down to your kids.

Ron Brown starts making his slings by hand-selecting top-grain leather from a four-generation American tannery in Missouri. Each sling is then cut, stitched, riveted, and finished by hand. During our test, the M1907 performed as M1907s do. In experienced hands, it allows for multiple braced positions. It is a bit on the heavy side compared to most modern slings, but its heaviness is a testament to its quality. Best of all, Ron Brown slings are not outrageously expensive. Standard slings start at around $85, and custom colors, stamping, and accessories can up the price to around $120. If you’re a fan of the M1907, or you own a Springfield ‘03 M1A or M1 Garand, a Ron Brown sling is a must.

Best Leather Hunting Rifle Sling: Montana Sling (Score: 93)

Pros

Easy to adjust

Quality leather

Cons

Slipped off the shoulder during backpack carry, but most leather slings do.

A hunter and guide named Pat Sinclair made the first Montana sling in 1990 and founded his company Montana Gun Slings shortly thereafter. His prototype model is still on his rifle today. Montana slings have held up in harsh environments throughout the world. They are straightforward hunting slings designed by people who actually hunt.

Montana slings come in a variety of colors and sizes. Each is easily adjustable for length with one hand via a prusik-style knot. During our test, we used this adjustability to cinch the rifle down close to the body while carrying. We were able to carry hands-free like this, but the rifle did slip when we carried it with a backpack on. This adjustability would come in handy should you find yourself adding and shedding layers throughout the day. On our snap-shooting test, the Montana sling’s simple construction helped us get the rifle unslung and into action quickly. During the field-position shooting test, we used the adjustable strap to brace tightly in a tricep/sniper position for accurate shots on target.

Best Value Rifle Strap: Butler Creek Comfort Stretch (Score: 95)

Pros

Comfortable

Sticky rubber dots help keep a rifle on your shoulder

Cons

Neoprene may eventually tear, and elastic may wear out

Most hunters are familiar with the Butler Creek Comfort Stretch. It’s one of the most popular rifle straps on the market today. Its neoprene and elastic pad make carrying any rifle easy. And the sticky rubber dots on the pad will keep your rifle secure. Some models also come with elastic ammo loops for holding up to four cartridges.

We found the Comfort Stretch to be both comfortable and stretchy during our test. It is a very lightweight strap, too. During the shooting portion of the test, this elasticity made the rifle feel a bit bouncy when held in a braced tricep/sniper position. But this rifle strap is designed for carrying a rifle—not for use as a shooting aid. The Comfort Stretch’s availability and affordability set it apart. You can find them in multiple colors for around $25-$30 just about anywhere guns are sold. There are more robust rifle straps on the market, but the Comfort Stretch will get the job done.

Pros

Well made

Great looking

Cons

Not easily adjustable

Nothing goes as well with blued steel and walnut than quality gun leather. Known for making quality holsters, 1791 makes two versions of their premium leather rifle strap, one brown and one black. We tested a black one with a suede back that helps the strap stay on your shoulder when carrying.

This strap is an excellent option for someone taking their rifle to and from a treestand. If you value functionality above else, this is not the strap for you. Synthetic rifle straps are impervious to weather, and many come padded for long hikes into the woods. Leather straps, however, look way better than synthetic straps on some guns. And there’s nothing wrong with putting aesthetics above functionality here if you don’t intend to carry your rifle miles into the backcountry. On our carry tests, the suede backing on the 1791 strap did very well. It had a hard time with hands-free carry when slung over a backpack strap, but that’s not what this strap is meant to do.

Pros

Lightweight

Sticky rubber backing

Cons

Plastic hardware

Allen makes a few slings in the BakTrak line that feature a soft pad with sticky rubber backing for reliable shoulder carry. The Vapr is one of the lightest and slimmest of the bunch. It also has a tab that allows a shooter to adjust the length of the sling with one hand. Overall, this is a comfortable, lightweight sling for hunters looking to save weight.

The quick-adjust tab on the Vapr goes a long way for slinging up in braced positions. We were able to get into a tight tricep/sniper position quickly, and we found it easy to expand the strap for over-the-shoulder carry. The only issue is that the tab is made from a lightweight plastic that might not hold up to hard use year after year. The sticky BakTrak rubber pad did very well at keeping the rifle in place while carrying it with and without a backpack. We also found the Vapr to be lightweight and unobtrusive during our shooting tests.

Pros

Wide comfortable pad that stays put

Pockets for accessories

Cons

A bit bulky

Allen’s Bruiser sling is designed specifically for deer hunters. It comes with two pockets that can be used for things like a wind check, grunt tube, or extra ammo. It has a wide comfortable pad with an abrasive raised rubber texture on the back. The rubber isn’t sticky, so it won’t end up getting caught on light clothing. The strap also has a D-ring that could be used for more accessories or hauling a rifle into a treestand.

We didn’t have high hopes for the Bruiser when it came to the backpack carry test. We thought its wide pad would get in the way of a backpack shoulder strap. But it proved to be the best of the test, letting us hike hands-free with a slung rifle on all kinds of terrain. When it came to shooting, the Bruiser tended to get in the way, and if its pockets were full of calls and accessories, it would probably get in the way more. Still, there’s a real place for this strap in the woods. Deer hunters who wear backpacks should give it a serious look. For hauling a rifle to and from a stand during non-shooting hours, it would work perfectly. Duck and turkey hunters who want to keep an extra shell or call on hand could use this strap for a shotgun, too.

Pros

Wide comfortable pad with air holes for ventilation

Rugged construction

Cons

Not as stable as rubber-backed straps

Butler Creek designed the Featherlight to be 45 percent lighter than the Comfort Stretch—which is already a very light rifle strap. The result is a strap that almost doesn’t feel like it’s on your rifle. It features two elastic cartridge loops and a thumb loop to hold onto when hiking in rough country.

This strap is tough, durable, and lightweight. It can also be adjusted with one hand, which is good for bracing into a shooting position or over-the-shoulder carry. On the downside, we had a hard time keeping a rifle on our shoulders with the Featherlight. The lightweight foam pad didn’t grip as well as some of the rubber-backed pads on other slings. The cartridge loops on the strap weren’t very secure with the 308 rounds we were testing, but with magnum cartridges, it may do better. The Featherlight is a good option for someone who wants a lightweight strap with a wide comfortable shoulder pad.

Pros

Exceptional build quality

Robust construction

Cons

Similar to other leather straps, this one has a hard time staying on the shoulder with a backpack (breaking it in might help)

Along with M1907 rifle slings, Ron Brown also makes what they call a Hunter Sling. We felt this sling was more of a strap as it cannot be used for braced positions. But the build quality on the Hunter is through the roof. The leather is the same kind that’s used on the Ron Brown M1907 slings. With proper care, it will only get better with age. The strap can be adjusted via a metal buckle that fits into a number of pre-punched holes.

Like the 1791 Gunleather strap, the Hunter sling is not the strap to use if you’re logging mile after mile with a backpack in rough country. But it is a beautiful rifle strap that would enhance the looks of any rifle. After the test, I put it on my custom Savage Model 99, which I use mostly on our family deer hunting property. For carrying my rifle to and from a deer stand, the Hunter is perfect. And it gives me something to look at when the deer aren’t walking by.

Things to Consider Before Buying a Rifle Sling or Strap

It’s important to decide whether you’ll use a rifle sling to build braced shooting positions or just need a rifle strap to carry your gun. Hunters who spend a lot of time wearing a backpack should also consider buying a rifle strap made from a material that holds well over a backpack strap. The weight and bulk of a rifle strap can also affect your shooting. Hunters who spend a lot of time in the woods may also like to have a lightweight strap with quick-detach swivels. That way, you can walk with your rifle in hand and the strap in your pocket, so you don’t have to worry about it catching on branches and brush—and only use it when necessary.

The author uses the Montana Sling to brace tightly in a tricep/sniper position. Matthew Every

FAQs

Q: What is the best sling for competitive shooting? It really depends on what kind of competition shooting you’re doing. For Service Rifle competitions, a Ron Brown custom M1907 sling would work very well. Q: What is the best material for a rifle sling? This depends on what kind of hunting you do. If you know you’re going to get rained on and need a sling that will put up with all kinds of weather, go with a nylon strap with a rubber coating. Leather slings are good, too, but they need proper care if you want them to last a long time. Q: How wide should a rifle sling be? Rifle straps that are designed for carrying a rifle should be wide enough to be comfortable and stay on your shoulder without getting in the way of your shooting. Two to 3 inches is usually a good place to start for the pad on a rifle strap. Rifle slings to be used for a shooting aid are generally around 2 inches wide.

Best Rifle Slings: Final Thoughts

The best rifle slings are more than just a piece of fabric or leather to carry your rifle. With practice, they’ll actually help improve your shooting. The best rifle straps will let you carry your rifle without the rifle slipping from your shoulder. Some can also help you build braced positions. Depending on what kind of hunting you do, you’ll either want a rifle sling or rifle strap for your rifle—and any of the choices above are great options.

