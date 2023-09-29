We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Smokeless fire pits provide the warmth and ambiance of a traditional campfire, without the annoying smoke and smell that can stick to your clothes and bother your eyes. These innovative fire pits use different types of fuel and designs in order to minimize the amount of smoke produced, making your outdoor gatherings more comfortable and enjoyable.

Luckily there are numerous smokeless fire pits available these days at any budget, from reputable brands like Solo Stove, Breeo, and BioLite. From large backyard options to portable tabletop options for camping, we’ve tested and reviewed the best smokeless fire pits below.

How We Picked the Best Smokeless Fire Pits

I have been an avid camper for more than 10 years now and have spent the last five slightly obsessed with fire pits. Yes, an old-fashioned fire is fun, but once I discovered the delight of a smoke-free pit, I was hooked. We’ve tested fire pits in backyards, on river trips, overlanding in Moab, and at several group campouts.

To determine the best smokeless fire pits, we evaluated performance, durability, and ease of use. We also looked at special features, portability, and price.

Best Smokeless Fire Pits: Reviews and Recommendations

Specs

Dimensions : 19.5 x 19.5 inches

: 19.5 x 19.5 inches Weight : 20 pounds

: 20 pounds Material : 304 stainless steel

: 304 stainless steel Portable: Yes

Pros

Durable

Easy to use

Heats up quickly and efficiently

Convenient ash removal

Lifetime warranty

Cons

Can be awkward to transport

Solo Stove is the smokeless fire pit brand, and we’ve been long-time fans of their quality and ease of use. While we’ve tried all the Solo Stove fire pits, the OG Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 is the one we always come back to. It’s an all around excellent fire pit. The double-wall design maximizes airflow and burns wood efficiently, resulting in less smoke. I had my doubts upon trying it for the first time, but it really does work. While I still experience a tiny bit of smoke in windy conditions, it is overall very smokeless.

I’ve used the Solo Stove Bonfire for tent camping numerous times and can’t say enough good things about it. Mallory Paige

The stainless steel construction is incredibly durable and long-lasting, although it comes with a lifetime warranty for added peace of mind. At just 20 pounds, the Bonfire is very portable and easy to toss in the bed of the truck to take with you on camping trips, beach outings, or other outdoor adventures. The carry bag helps, too.

Best Large: Breeo X30

Specs

Dimensions : 34.5 x 16 inches

: 34.5 x 16 inches Weight : 94 pounds

: 94 pounds Material : Stainless steel

: Stainless steel Portable: No

Pros

Large size

Versatile with a variety of cooking attachments

American-made

Great air flow

Cons

Not portable

Very heavy

If you’re looking for an extra large smokeless fire pit, the Breeo X30 is a top pick. It’s made from high-quality stainless steel and features Breeo’s signature X Airflow system. And if American-made is important to you, you’ll be happy to know that it’s made right here in the United States in Lancaster, Pa.

The fire pit has an outside diameter of 34.5 inches and an inside diameter of 30 inches, with a height of 16 inches. Weighing almost 100 pounds, it’s not portable, as it is intended to be installed in a fixed location. But it is a great choice for the backyard. We found it comfortably fits a large group of five and it has held up well in the elements over several seasons of use.

Bonus: We love that you can cook with the Breeo, too. There are a variety of cooking attachments available. We often use the Outpost Grill, which is spacious and adjustable and can grill up anything from chicken to sausage. And the SearPlate Griddle has quickly become one of our household favorites to whip up breakfast for a hungry crowd.

Specs

Dimensions : 27 x 13.8 x 15 inches

: 27 x 13.8 x 15 inches Weight : 19.8 lbs

: 19.8 lbs Material : Stainless steel

: Stainless steel Portable: Yes

Pros

Very portable

Excellent smoke-free performance

Doubles as a grill

Unique aesthetic

Cons

Requires a charged battery

Slight noise from fan

The BioLite FirePit+ is a versatile outdoor fire pit that can burn either wood or charcoal. What’s most unique, though, is the technology involved. It features 51 air jets that inject the fire with oxygen along key locations, creating a more uniform temperature and mixing of gasses inside the fire to improve combustion and reduce smoke. It sounds crazy, but it works.

The FirePit+ also includes an X-Ray mesh that allows you to see the full fire while keeping embers contained. It’s effective but also really cool-looking. It’s definitely more unique than any of the other smokeless fire pits we’ve seen. And we really like how portable it is. The legs fold down and it fits easily into a carry bag (sold separately).

Best Tabletop: Solo Stove Mesa

Specs

Dimensions : 12.5 x 4.5 inches

: 12.5 x 4.5 inches Weight : 6.2 pounds

: 6.2 pounds Material : 304 stainless steel

: 304 stainless steel Portable: Yes

Pros

Affordable

Colorful and fun

Portable

Easy to use

Cons

Very small

The Solo Stove Mesa is the brand’s smallest fire pit, making it our choice for the best tabletop fire pit. It comes in a variety of colors—including mulberry, olive, and speckled—and is very, very packable at just 12 inches tall. Solo Stove even makes tiny hunks of wood and pellets specifically for this fire pit (which is hardly bigger than a coffee can) to make using it more convenient.

We like how quickly the Solo Stove Mesa ignites, and how compact it is. Amanda Oliver

It features Solo Stove’s signature 360-degree airflow design, which allows for a smokeless burn and efficient use of fuel. And the stainless steel construction ensures that it is durable and long-lasting. It’s not the right choice for a bonfire, but if you’re looking for a bit of tabletop ambience or a way to roast marshmallows for s’mores inside, this will provide just the right flame.

Best for Backyard: Breeo Luxeve

Best for Backyard SEE IT

Specs

Dimensions : 15 x 36 inches

: 15 x 36 inches Weight : 133 pounds

: 133 pounds Material : Stainless steel

: Stainless steel Portable: No

Pros

Very aesthetically pleasing—looks great in the backyard

Big enough for the whole family to sit around

Customizable

Cons

Expensive

Heavy

As the name suggests, the Breeo Luxeve fire pit is downright luxurious. What really makes it stand out is the modern elegant design, with a minimalist silhouette and ring of glass pebbles. It just looks good. It’s completely customizable, too. Not only can you choose from one of four exterior colors—bronze, rust, silver, and white—you also get to pick your glass color, from earthy amber to moody royal blue.

Its performance is just as impressive as its aesthetic. Made with Breeo’s very efficient X airflow system, it has a long burn time and really delivers on the smokeless promise. Not only does it comes with a lid to keep it protected, it also has a bunch of accessories you can add. The fire screen is nice for breezy nights or extra dry times of year, while the Breeo Base is a good option to protect your deck or patio from the fire pit heat. This is not the fire pit you’re going to take camping, but if you want a sophisticated addition to the backyard, you can’t go wrong with the Luxeve.

Best Budget: Blue Sky Outdoor Living Ridge Portable Fire Pit

Specs

Dimensions : 15.7 x 12.5 inches

: 15.7 x 12.5 inches Weight : 14.8 pounds

: 14.8 pounds Material : Steel

: Steel Portable: Yes

Pros

Affordable

Lightweight and easy to transport

Durable

Cons

Small

If you’re looking for a small and affordable smokeless fire pit, the Blue Sky Outdoor Living Ridge Portable Fire Pit is a winner. It features an infused air flow design that offers a better burn and is virtually smoke-free. We were also impressed with the overall durability. This fire pit has held up surprisingly well through many uses and many travels. The finish has changed a little over time due to heat, but it still looks and works great. All in all, it’s an excellent value.

The small size makes it easy to transport, but also means it has a much smaller capacity. You’re not going to have a party around this fire, but a few friends could gather happily. Since it is so small, you’re going to either cut some very small firewood or use pellets.

What to Consider When Choosing a Smokeless Fire Pit

Choosing a smokeless fire pit might seem like a daunting task, but with a little guidance, you can find the perfect one for your needs.

Size and Weight

The size of a smokeless fire pit can impact its heat output and the amount of wood or gas required for fuel. Typically, larger fire pits will produce more heat and accommodate larger groups of five or more people. However, larger fire pits might also be more expensive and cumbersome to move or store. Smaller units are suitable for solo campers or backpackers or anyone with limited space. Determine the size that best meets your needs and budget.

Material

Materials commonly used in smokeless fire pits include stainless steel, cast iron, and aluminum. Stainless steel is praised for its durability and rust resistance, while cast iron and aluminum offer excellent heat retention and durability. Choose a material that suits your requirements and maintenance preferences.

Fuel Type

Consider the fuel type for your smokeless fire pit. Common options include wood, charcoal, wood pellets, and propane. Wood and charcoal provide a traditional fire pit experience, while wood pellets and propane offer a cleaner burn and less smoke. Your choice of fuel may affect the overall experience, maintenance, and operating costs.

Portability and Convenience

Portability is an essential factor, especially if you plan to take your fire pit camping or move it around your backyard. Some fire pits are designed for easy transport, while others may require a more permanent setup. Look for features like handles and detachable components to make it more convenient to use and transport.

Budget

Smokeless fire pits come in a wide range of prices. Simple models can cost between $300 to $600, while high-end units can run into the thousands. Set a reasonable budget and consider the long-term costs of fuel and maintenance before making a decision.

Cooking Capability

Some smokeless fire pits are suitable for grilling, while others are only meant for providing warmth. If you plan to use your fire pit for cooking, look for models that come with grilling accessories or have the option to add them. When cooking with wood or charcoal, consider the cleanup process, as it might be more challenging than using propane or wood pellets.

Safety Features

Popular fire pit safety features include an ash pan or a spark screen, both of which can help contain ash and embers and reduce the risk of fires outside of your fire pit. Look for a fire pit with sturdy construction and high quality materials, too. This ensures it can withstand high temperatures and remain stable during use.

How to Use a Smokeless Fire Pit

Building the Fire Pit

When using your smokeless fire pit, you’ll want to load it properly. For a wood-burning fire pit, start by placing kindling or fire starter at the bottom and stack dry firewood on top. Be sure not to use green or wet wood, as this may produce excessive smoke.

Proper ventilation is key. Make sure your fire pit has clear vents, allowing hot air to flow efficiently through the system and that air can circulate around the wood. This not only reduces smoke but also promotes a hotter fire. If your fire pit has adjustable vents, experiment with different settings to find the optimal level of airflow for your situation.

Cleaning and Maintenance

To keep your smokeless fire pit in good condition, clean out the ashtray or removable ash pan after every three or four uses. For portable fire pits, simply turn them upside down and shake out the ashes, followed by using a broom or wet/dry vacuum to remove any remaining debris.

For stainless steel fire pits, use mild dish soap and a nonabrasive scrubber to gently clean the outside surfaces. Scrub the interior with hot, soapy water and a soft cloth, then rinse and dry thoroughly. Regularly check your fire pit for cracks, residue buildup, or any other signs of wear, and repair or clean as needed.

Safety Precautions

Always follow these safety precautions when using a smokeless fire pit:

Position your fire pit on a level fireproof surface, away from flammable materials and structures.

Never leave the fire unattended.

Keep children and pets at a safe distance.

Have a fire extinguisher or other fire safety equipment nearby.

Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions for use, maintenance, and safety.

FAQs

Q: How do smokeless fire pits work? Smokeless fire pits have more efficient combustion systems, resulting in significantly less smoke and a cleaner burn than traditional fire pits. They often feature an inner and outer wall to improve airflow and reduce the amount of smoke produced. Smokeless fire pits generally use fuel more efficiently, meaning you’ll need less wood to maintain a comfortable fire for an extended period.



They also generate more radiant heat. Unlike a regular fire pit, a smokeless fire pit is designed to direct and concentrate heat towards you, providing a more comfortable and enjoyable experience. The metal walls of the pit are engineered to reflect heat more efficiently, giving you a warmer fire without the need for a larger flame. Q: Can you put a smokeless fire pit on a deck? You should never put a fire pit directly on a deck. At the very minimum, you’ll need a stand and ideally another layer between your fire pit and deck—like a flame-resistant fire pit mat—and a spark screen to protect your deck from errant sparks and ash. Q: Are smokeless fire pits worth it? In my opinion, absolutely yes, However, it all depends on how often you’ll use it. Plus, you don’t have to spend a ton. There are a few great smokeless fire pits for under $100 and even under $50, like the Inno Stage Portable Fire Pit. But don’t be afraid to splurge on higher-end models like the Solo Stove Yukon 2.0 if you can afford it. These models offer a blend of efficiency and durability, making them worthwhile investments for your home.

Best Smokeless Fire Pits: Final Thoughts

Any of the best smokeless fire pits we reviewed above are an easy way to upgrade your backyard, campsite, or any other outdoor space. Whether you’re snuggling up in a flannel on a cool fall evening or roasting s’mores on a balmy summer night, you can’t go wrong with the Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0, which is our favorite fire pit overall.

Why Trust Us

For more than 125 years, Field & Stream has been providing readers with honest and authentic coverage of outdoor gear. Our writers and editors eat, sleep, and breathe the outdoors, and that passion comes through in our product reviews. You can count on F&S to keep you up to date on the best new gear. And when we write about a product—whether it’s a bass lure or a backpack—we cover the good and the bad, so you know exactly what to expect before you decide to make a purchase.