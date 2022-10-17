Cabela’s Black Friday 2022: The Best Deals You Can Already Shop
Get your gear before the rush.
Black Friday 2022 might still be over a month away, but the year’s biggest day for deals is fast approaching. Even as many retailers—including Cabela’s—save their largest discounts of the year for November 25, there are plenty of current sales worth your attention.
Whether you need some gear for your hunting trip next weekend or want to do all your shopping now so you can sneak out to the stand on Black Friday, we’ve got you covered with this list of early Cabela’s Black Friday deals. We’ll keep updating the following with the latest and greatest deals so check back often.
Here’s what’s on sale right now.
Trail Camera Deals
- SpyPoint Link-Micro LTE Cellular Trail Camera for $79.98 (Save $40)
- SpyPoint Link-Micro Solar LTE Cellular Trail Camera for $129.98 (Save $40)
- Moultrie Mobile Edge Cellular Trail Cam – Two Pack for $149.98 (Save $30)
Optics Deals
- Vortex Crossfire HD Binoculars for $129.98 (Save $40.01)
- Bushnell Prime 1300 Rangefinder for $149.98 (Save $30.01)
- Vortex Diamondback Binoculars 10x42mm for $169.97 (Save $60)
Shooting Gear Deals
- Pelican 1750 Scoped Rifle Case for $279.98 (Save $40)
- Browning Ultra 49 Tall 49-Gun Safe for $2,799.98 (Save $400.01)
Archery Deals
- Barnett XP400 Crossbow Package for $449.98 (Save $50.01)
Fishing Deals
- Ugly Stik GX2 Spinning Rod and Reel Combo for $39.96 (Save $20)
- PENN Battle III Spinning Reel for $97.24 (Save $32.75)
- Bubba Lithium-Ion Cordless Fillet Knife for $109.95 (Save $60.04)
- Garmin ECHOMAP UHD 93sv Fishfinder/Chartplotter Combo for $699.97 (Save $350)
Boot Deals
- Rocky Timber Prowler Snake Boots for $114.48 (Save $40)
- Rocky Lynx Waterproof Boots for $134.98 (Save $40)