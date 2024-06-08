Get Up to 40% Off Hunting Gear at the Cabela’s Father’s Day Sale
Outfit Dad with everything he needs for his next hunt with these early Father's Day deals
So Dad loves to hunt. There are a lot of great Father’s Day hunting gifts out there, but at the end of the day, what he really wants is just some good gear. Right now, you can get him something for his next adventure at a discount during the annual Cabela’s Father’s Day sale. Trail cameras, optics, apparel, and even guns and crossbows are up to 40 percent off now through June 16.
Save on some of our favorite brands, including Sitka, Tactacam, and Leupold. Get almost $100 off the wildly popular Vortex Diamondback binoculars or grab a Moultrie trail cam for under $70, among many others. Below are the best deals we’ve found at the Cabela’s Father’s Day sale right now. Don’t wait to shop—if you order ASAP, it can still arrive in time for Dad’s big day.
Best Deals at the Cabela’s Father’s Day Sale
Trail Cameras
- Moultrie Mobile Edge Cellular Trail Camera for $69 (Save $30)
- Tactacam Reveal X Gen 2 Cellular Trail Camera for $99 (Save $20)
- Tactacam Reveal X Pro Cellular Trail Camera for $129 (Save $20)
- SpyPoint Flex G-36 Cell Camera 2-Pack for $179 (Save $50)
Binoculars
- Leupold BX-1 McKenzie HD Binoculars for $139 (Save $80)
- Vortex Diamondback HD Binoculars for $149 (Save $90)
- Leupold BX-2 Alpine HD Binoculars for $199 (Save $50)
- Vortex Fury Laser Rangefinder Binoculars for $999 (Save $200)
Scopes and Sights
- Sig Sauer Romeo5X Gen II Red-Dot Sight for $129 (Save $20)
- Leupold SX-2 Alpine Spotting Scope for $299 (Save $100)
- Leupold VX-3HD Rifle Scope for $399 (Save $100)
- Sig Sauer Sierra3 BDX Rifle Scope for $549 (Save $150)
Rangefinders
- Cabela’s Intensity 2000R Laser Rangefinder for $149 (Save $30)
- Leupold RX-1400I TBR/W Gen2 Rangefinder for $159 (Save $40)
Apparel
- Under Armour Iso-Chill Brush Line Hoodie for $37 (Save $18)
- Under Armour Hardwoods STR Pants for $69 (Save $30)
- Under Armour Ridge Reaper Raider Pants for $111 (Save $50)
- Sitka Kelvin Aerolite Vest for $149 (Save $50)
- Sitka Traverse Hoodie for $149 (Save $50)
Guns
- Winchester SXP Field Pump-Action Shotgun for $249 (Save $120)
- CZ Teal Over/Under Shotgun for $549 (Save $100)
Archery
- Plano Spire Compact Crossbow Case for $69 (Save $20)
- BlackOut 6-Sided Foam Archery Target for $79 (Save $20)
- BlackOut Distinct Compound Bow Package for $429 (Save $100)
- Wicked Ridge M-370 Crossbow Package for $499 (Save $300)
- BlackOut NV-32 Compound Bow for $599 (Save $200)